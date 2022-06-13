Tiger Woods billionaire like Michael Jordan and LeBron James: how did he do it?

Former UNC basketball forward Brady Manek is staying busy with NBA workouts ahead of next week’s NBA Draft. Manek, who has worked out for multiple NBA teams up to this point, was part of an Indiana Pacers pre-draft workout on Friday. Following the workout, he spent time with the Pacers media team to discuss his workout, time at UNC and what he is looking to potentially bring to an NBA team. In his lone season with UNC, Manek averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. He also shot 40.3 percent from the three-point line. Below is the full interview. after making a run to the National Championship in his lone season with @UNC_Basketball, Brady Manek (@BradyManek) is excited to show teams his personality and versatility during pre-draft workouts.#GoldOnTheClock pic.twitter.com/6v65VA2ueJ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 17, 2022 Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 26 MINUTES AGO