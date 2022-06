There are some things you just assume you'll never see in your lifetime. Flying cars. A universal flu vaccine. Boris owning up to his mistakes. And Eurovision being hosted by the UK was, until very recently, one of those impossible-feeling things. Then everything changed. Last month, Sam Ryder captivated Eurovision 2022 viewers with his sweet vocal stylings and magnificently strokeable blonde mane, landing the UK in second place. And now, the bigwigs behind the Eurovision Song Contest have announced that they're beginning talks with the BBC to host the event in the UK next year.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO