ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Has California’s top-two primary system worked?

By Dan Walters
CalMatters
CalMatters
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTy0t_0g8sKNnt00

In summary

California’s top-two primary election system marked its 10th anniversary last week. Has it worked as promised?

By happenstance, last week’s “top two” primary election marked the 10 th anniversary of the system that dramatically changed California’s political dynamics.

Prior to 2012, California had a closed primary system in which registered voters of the two major parties separately chose their parties’ candidates to face each other in the general election.

Critics said the system had a polarizing effect because candidates won their nominations by appealing to activist elements which tended to be very liberal in the Democratic Party and very conservative in the Republican Party. The rising numbers of independent voters, registered in neither party, were discouraged from participating in primary elections, which affected the outcomes of other issues, such as ballot measures.

In a top-two system, labeled a “jungle primary” by its opponents, all candidates for an office are listed on the same ballot and the two top finishers, regardless of party, then duel in the November general election.

It came about because in 2009, Democratic leaders of the state Senate desperately needed one more vote to pass a controversial budget and turned to moderate Republican Sen. Abel Maldonado to provide it. However, Maldonado — with the support of then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger — insisted that his vote hinged on placing the top-two primary before voters.

Democrats eventually agreed and Proposition 14, creating the top-two system, appeared  on the June 2010 primary ballot with Maldonado and Schwarzenegger contending that it would give moderates and pragmatists in both parties better chances of winning legislative and congressional seats. The leaders of every political party opposed the measure but voters passed it handily.

Has it worked as promised? Mostly, yes.

As Republicans became largely irrelevant in the Legislature, business groups such as the California Chamber of Commerce nurtured business-friendly Democrats, using the top-two system. Although Democrats have supermajorities in both legislative houses, the substantial blocs of moderates have blunted efforts by progressive groups to enact their left-leaning agendas — single-payer health care being the most obvious example.

The system has its drawbacks, such as inviting mischievous tactics. For instance, operatives of one party sometimes clandestinely recruit multiple candidates in the other party to fragment the vote and help two candidates of the same party finish 1-2 in the primary. It’s happened a couple of times.

A variation of that trick, employed by Democrats in recent years, including this one, is encouraging voters of the opposing party to favor the most conservative Republican candidate, thereby making it easier for the Democrat to win.

Gavin Newsom’s 2018 campaign for governor devoted a lot of attention to Republican candidate John Cox, helping him finish second in the top-two primary, because Newsom did not want to face Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles, in November.

The top-two system inadvertently allowed Republicans to shoot themselves in the foot this year when six of them ran in state Senate District 4, which sprawls through 13 mostly rural counties southeast of Sacramento and has a GOP voter registration plurality.

With so many running, they fragmented the GOP vote , thus allowing two Democrats, Tim Robertson and Marie Alvarado-Gil, to finish 1-2 and handing the seat to the other party.

“This is the nightmare scenario… A lot of people thought that they would have a chance to win. So they jumped in, but they split the votes and that’s unfortunately what can happen,” Joseph Day, Stanislaus County’s Republican chairman, told GV Wire.

Notwithstanding those and other similar top-two outcomes, it remains a more democratic — with a small “d” — way of choosing candidates by forcing them to appeal to a wider array of voters.

Comments / 45

Brent Marcus
4d ago

The goal of the jungle primary is to ensure that the Reich rules unopposed. Since the goal is absolute power for the democrats, it's worked. It did as intended and destroyed democracy in California.

Reply(1)
18
AP_000319.ffcc7a117ebb4d3c995d07ae3e67870d.1902
4d ago

Republicans have been disenfranchised in The Peoples Republic of California. This was the intent of the democrats. Having a choice of 2 democrats in November sickness me.

Reply(30)
17
guest
4d ago

So sad, more stupid politics. None of it works. Remember More taxes and more taxes is the game. July is coming people, they don't care about California just what they can steal from. us

Reply
13
Related
calmatters.org

Will California ban involuntary servitude?

Note: The newsletter will pause until Tuesday for the Juneteenth holiday. Thursday was a day of emotion and controversy at the California State Capitol — illuminating some of the issues likely to gain even more political intensity with just a month and a half left in the legislative session and the November general election looming on the horizon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
sjvsun.com

Late-arriving ballots deliver lead changes in Valley election results

Ballots from last week’s primary election continue to trickle into county elections offices as a result of California’s vote-by-mail system, shaking up results in some key races. The following is the latest update in the close races from around the Central Valley:. 13th Congressional District. Asm. Adam Gray...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Control of the House Could Come Down to Valadao-Salas Race

San Francisco and Bakersfield are 251 miles apart as a condor would fly but culturally and politically, they might as well be on different planets — and that also applies to their congressional representatives. Dan Walters. CalMatters. Opinion. Uber-progressive San Francisco’s Nancy Pelosi is the long-serving Democratic leader —...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abel Maldonado
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Gavin Newsom
sjvsun.com

Officially Congresswoman: Conway takes oath, succeeds Nunes in Congress

Residents of California’s 22nd Congressional District are once again represented in the House of Representatives as Connie Conway (R–Tulare) took the oath of office at the end of business Tuesday. That ends a nearly six-month stretch that the district’s constituents were without a Congressman after former representative Devin...
TULARE, CA
iheart.com

CA Republicans Call Democrats Out For 100 Days Of No Gas Tax Relief

Legislative Republicans held a press conference at the State Capitol demanding immediate action from Capitol Democrats and Governor Newsom to reduce gas prices. Friday, June 17, marks 100 days of inaction by the majority party as Californians struggle with sky-high gas prices and soaring inflation.The state budget approved by lawmakers earlier this week failed to include immediate gas price relief for Californians who are paying the highest prices in the nation. Legislative Republicans have been advocating for a gas tax suspension that would save consumers 51 cents per gallon. The Democrats' inaction has also resulted in a failure to stop another gas tax increase scheduled for July 1st.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

CA bill would require liability insurance for gun owners

California would be the first state to require gun owners to buy liability insurance to cover the negligent or accidental use of their firearms, if lawmakers approve a measure announced Thursday. “Guns kill more people than cars. Yet gun owners are not required to carry liability insurance like car owners must,” Democratic state Sen. Nancy […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Voter Registration#Primary Election#Moderate Democrats#Politics State#Election State#The Democratic Party#The Republican Party#Democratic#Senate#Republican
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Mayor announces City of Needles’ Off Highway Vehicle Legislation unanimously passes California State Assembly and California State Senate Transportation Committee.

Sources: City of Needles and Needles City Mayor Jeff Williams (Information) Needles, California: Needles City Mayor Jeff Williams announced during the regular meeting of the Needles City Council (N.C.C.) and Needles Public Utility Authority (N.P.U.A.) on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 that the City of Needles’ Off-Highway Vehicle Legislation was “unanimously passed” out of the California State Assembly, and that legislation went to the California State Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday, and that “It stayed on their Consent Calendar and it passed unanimously.”
NEEDLES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California lawmaker proposes requiring gun owners to be insured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Taking a nod from the city of San Jose, a California lawmaker on Thursday introduced a bill that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If enacted, SB 505, introduced by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley), would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
sjvsun.com

Valley officials speak out against tribal sports betting initiative

Local officials are urging voters to shoot down one of the three competing November initiatives seeking to legalize sports betting in California. They argue one, backed by California’s Native American tribes, would be detrimental to local governments and economies. Clint Olivier, the CEO of the Central Valley Business Federation,...
FRESNO, CA
8 News Now

Nevada primary election results: Live updates as votes counted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Results from Tuesday’s Nevada primary election are coming in, and November races are starting to shape up. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will face Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in November. Former attorney general Adam Laxalt will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the race for U.S. Senate. The […]
NEVADA STATE
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy