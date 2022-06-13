ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan toughens defamation penalties after wrestler's suicide

By Via AP news wire
 4 days ago

Japan’s parliament approved tougher penalties for criminal defamation Monday in a move prompted by a bullied wrestler's suicide and that is raising free speech concerns.

Parliamentary deliberations on toughening the defamation law began in January after Hana Kimura took her own life at 22.

Kimura faced bullying and insults on social media in 2020 after appearing on the Netflix show “Terrace House,” about three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo .

Her death triggered a wave of discussion about anonymous bullying and hateful messages.

Kimura’s mother, Kyoko, also a famous professional wrestler, was a driving force behind the legal change. She testified to parliament in April and said she has continuously faced insults and accusations of using her daughter’s name to make money.

The amended law will be formally enacted later this year. It will add a prison term of one year with an option of forced labor, and fines of up to 300,000 yen ($2,220) to convicted violators — a change from only short-term detention and fines of less than 10,000 yen ($74) in the current law.

The legislation was approved by the upper house on Monday after earlier passing in the lower house, the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament. Due to the free speech concerns, the law is scheduled to be reviewed by outside experts in three years.

The Independent

Refugees to be electronically tagged and prosecuted if they don’t comply under ‘draconian’ Home Office plan

Refugees who cross the Channel in small boats to reach the UK are set to be electronically tagged - and prosecuted if they fail to comply - under Home Office plans.Campaigners and experts have accused ministers of adopting a “draconian and punitive” approach that will see people who have conflict and danger treated as “criminals”, and of pushing through the plan despite having “no concrete evidence” that it will improve levels of compliance.A 12-month pilot will see some of those who travel to Britain via “unnecessary and dangerous routes” fitted with tags, including potentially those recognised as victims of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to revoke ‘dangerous’ new guidelines that release rape victims’ therapy notes

Boris Johnson must revoke new guidelines which result in rape survivors’ therapy session notes being revealed when their attackers go on trial, dozens of female Labour MPs have said.A letter, signed by 98 female Labour MPs, said Mr Johnson was probed about this issue by Sarah Champion, the Labour MP for Rotherham, at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday but the prime minister appeared oblivious to the dispute which has surfaced since the new guidelines were published three weeks ago.The letter, seen by The Independent, urges Mr Johnson to “intervene and instruct” Attorney General Suella Braverman to rethink this “dangerous and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog's 'gray list'

An international watchdog said Friday it will keep Pakistan on a so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terror financing but raised hopes that its removal would follow an upcoming visit to Islamabad to determine its progress.The announcement by Marcus Pleyer, the president of the Financial Action Task Force, was a blow to Pakistan’s newly elected government, which believes that it has mostly complied with the tasks set by the organization. Expectations had been high in Pakistan that the FATF would announce its removal from the list at Friday’s meeting...
ASIA
The Independent

Italian surgeon once hailed for pioneering windpipe surgery found guilty of bodily harm during operation

A disgraced Italian doctor who won global praise for pioneering windpipe surgery has been convicted by a Swedish court for causing bodily harm during an operation.Paolo Macchiarini, who was hailed in 2011 after claiming to have performed the world’s first synthetic trachea transplants using stem cells, was given a suspended sentence by a court in Sweden where he was a surgeon.But his work was called into question after three patients he treated with the trachea transplants subsequently died, reported the BBC.Prosecutors claimed the operations constituted assault or bodily harm due to negligence on the part of Macchiarini.The court cleared him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

