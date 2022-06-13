ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukrainian soldiers describe what life is like in the trenches

By Inês Pereira
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLYtt_0g8sJnas00

Ukrainian Territorial Defense troops have spent a winter and a spring in tight trenches.

“It’s not like what we had at home but our shower is the river under the bridge, we usually wash ourselves there,” said one soldier.

As Russia’s offensive is concentrated in eastern Ukraine remains, Ukrainian troops secure their side of the frontline of the Donetsk region.

With the sound of explosions in distance, soldiers joke about their current daily life describing themselves as “boy-scouts in the forest”.

