ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Andrew Lloyd Webber booed by crowd after calling Cinderella musical a ‘costly mistake’

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sY9jX_0g8sJfX400

Andrew Lloyd Webber was booed by the crowd after calling his Cinderella musical a “costly mistake” during its final performance.

The West End production took its last bow at Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Sunday evening (12 June). The renowned composer was not in attendance.

Webber instead penned a letter that was read aloud by the production’s director, Laurence Connor. A snippet of the speech was uploaded to Twitter .

In it, he praised the members of the production – including “our fabulous cast, crew, and musicians, the superb creative team...” – before calling the venture of opening a musical during a pandemic a “costly mistake”.

“I am hugely sorry not to be able to be with you today, but I want to thank everyone from our fabulous cast, crew and musicians, the superb creative team, Laurence,” Connor read aloud.

“I keep thinking if only we had opened three months later, we wouldn’t have had to postpone our opening twice because of Covid [...] And if only we had had a crumb of help from the Recovery Fund, I promise you we would have been here for a very long while to come.

“Anyway, my huge thanks to everyone. We kept the government’s feet to the flames and led the charge to the West End open again,” his statement continued. “It might have been a costly mistake, but I am proud that we did and proud of everyone who supported me.”

As shown in the video, the “costly mistake” remark was met with murmurs from the audience.

Connor continued reading Webber’s statement, reciting: “ Cinderella got some of the best reviews of my career. I am immensely proud of it and it’s hugely due to you all. All my love, Andrew.”

Following the conclusion of the statement, jeers filled the venue.

Webber’s name had previously been booed earlier that evening during the curtain call, following Connor’s announcement that the composer had sent a letter in his absence.

On Monday (13 June), the composer addressed the backlash to his comment in an Instagram story, writing: “I am devestated to have been reported to have said that my beloved prodcution of Cinderella was a ‘costly mistake’.

Nothing could be further from the truth, and I am very sorry if my words have been misunderstood.”

He continued: “We were desperate to support the West End after two years of a devestating pandemic and the mistake we made was trying to open too early, meaning we had to postpone twice.”

On 2 May, it was announced that the West End production would close at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in June less than a year after its official opening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPb1a_0g8sJfX400

The production opened in August 2021 after several pandemic-related delays. It was later forced to pause operations due to a Covid spike in London.

Early reports claimed that the current cast members were notified of the cancellation minutes before the show , with other future cast members claiming they only found out via social media.

In a statement provided to The Independent , a representative for Lloyd Webber denied these reports, saying: “The timeline being reported online is not correct. The entire company working yesterday were told in person after the matinee performance.”

Following the news of cancellation, the cast of Cinderella and other actors have expressed their anger and disapproval on Twitter. The abrupt cancellation also prompted demands for compensation from Equity, the trade union for performers and creative workers.

You can read The Independent ’s three-star review of Cinderella here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kate Middleton channels Pretty Woman at Ascot as heatwave hits

The Duchess of Cambridge channelled Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman character at the Royal Ascot races on Friday as she donned a polka-dot dress for the royal carriage procession.Kate Middleton wore a white, high-neck polka-dot dress for the occasion, and matched it with a brown hat with a white flower detail.In the 1990 film, Roberts’ character Vivian wears a brown polka-dot dress to the races, with a white hat and brown ribbon.Kate’s exact Alessandra Rich dress isn’t available to buy, but the designer does have a range of other similar styles to shop. This polka dot wrap dress (£1,205, Farfetch.com) is...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Calling it memorable doesn’t do the night justice’: Paul McCartney fans react after Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi join him on stage

Fans have expressed their gratitude after Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined Paul McCartney on stage last night (16 June) for the final date of his North American tour.The performance at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, saw Springsteen join McCartney on stage to sing his Born in the USA classic “Glory Days” and The Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man”.Bon Jovi also made a special appearance to sing “Happy Birthday” to McCartney, who will celebrate his 80th birthday tomorrow (18 June).The two later rejoined the stage for a celebratory encore, which featured a Springsteen version...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
The Independent

Selena Gomez admits she felt ‘ashamed’ of certain album cover: ‘It was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made’

Selena Gomez has opened up about the “unfair” treatment she’s received in the public eye and the impact of being sexualised at such a young age.The Only Murders in the Building star recently sat down with fellow comedians Amy Schumer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Quinta Brunson, Molly Shannon, and Bridget Everett forThe Hollywood Reporter’s comedy actress roundtable to discuss the challenges they’ve faced as women in the entertainment industry.Schumer, who stars in the Hulu television series Life & Beth, took the opportunity to commend the 29-year-old actress and singer for paving her own way through the industry, despite being “sexualised at...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Love Island star Zara McDermott reveals shocking behind-the-scenes secret about the show

Love Island star Zara McDermot has lifted the lid on a behind-the-scenes secret from the villa.The reality TV star and presenter appeared on the fourth series of the ITV2 dating show in 2018.She is in a relationship with Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who shared a clip to Instagram on Friday (17 June) night quizzing his girlfriend about her time on the show.Thompson asked McDermott about the infamous Love Island texts, saying: “Are you told you have to say, ‘I’ve got a text’? Or is it just the done thing?”“It’s just the done thing,” she replied, with Thompson...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Love Island 2022: What time does show start and finish tonight?

Love Island is back on our screens, with a new group of singletons staying in the villa and searching for love (and possibly lots of drama).The popular dating reality show returned for an eighth series on Monday (6 June) and continues airing Sunday to Friday. You can find out everything you need to know about this year’s crop of islanders here.How to watch Love IslandEpisodes will air at 9pm every night except for Saturdays, when the Unseen Bits special featuring a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week is shown.Friday night’s (17 June) episode ends at...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Aziz Ansari marries forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell in Italy

Aziz Ansari has reportedly married Danish scientist Serena Skov Campbell.The comedian and the forensic data scientist were married in Tuscany, Italy, in front of 120 people, according to Page Six. As per a source who spoke to the outlet, Sound of Metal actor Riz Ahmed was one of the only famous faces among the guests.Ansari and Campbell met back in 2018 when the actor was living in London, and were first photographed together at the US Open tennis tournament. According to her LinkedIn, Campbell works as a senior associate in investigative analytics for PwC, a London-based accounting firm.In December 2021,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recovery Fund
The Independent

Chris Evans shares message with original Toy Story fans: ‘What Tim Allen did was pretty untouchable’

Chris Evans has shared a message with Toy Story fans, amid criticism of his newest movie Lightyear. The animated spinoff sees Evans take over as the beloved character Buzz – voiced by Tim Allen in the original franchise – in a new film which has received lukewarm reviews from critics. You can read The Independent’s review of Lightyear here.In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Evans discussed his new role and addressed the pressures he felt taking over the iconic character.“Look, Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear,” the Captain America actor acknowledged. “What he did in those movies is...
MOVIES
The Independent

Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: All surviving members of Nirvana to play at UK and US shows

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic will perform on the same line-up as Dave Grohl at the forthcoming concerts paying tribute to Taylor Hawkins.The late Foo Fighters drummer, 50, was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March. A cause of death is yet to be announced.Earlier this month, it was announced that the Foos would be playing two tribute concerts for Hawkins in September.The latest musicians to join the line-up of the Wembley Stadium show on Friday (17 June) include John Paul Jones, Alain Johannes, Nandi Bushell, Nile Rodgers, Greg Kurstin as well as comedian Chris Rock.Novoselic will...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

699K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy