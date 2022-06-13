ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heathrow passenger numbers at 79% of pre-coronavirus levels

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
 4 days ago

Heathrow has announced that passenger numbers were at 79% of pre-coronavirus levels last month.

Some 5.3 million people travelled through the west London airport in May.

Although that was around a fifth below the total for the same month in 2019, it represents nearly an eight-fold increase on May last year when the UK’s Covid-19 travel restrictions were in place.

Passengers can travel through Heathrow this summer with confidence

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow Airport

Terminal 4, which was closed due to the virus crisis, reopens on Tuesday ahead of the summer peak.

It will initially be used by 30 airlines.

Heathrow is one of several UK airports which have seen long queues in recent weeks as the aviation sector struggles to cope with the spike in demand for travel amid a staffing shortage.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “I’m immensely proud of the way my team has worked with airlines and other partners to ensure passengers got away during the Jubilee half-term.

“We continue to make good progress with our plans to ramp up capacity and are working closely with airlines and Government to keep supply and demand in balance as we grow, so that passengers can travel through Heathrow this summer with confidence.”

The airport claimed “recent criticism of service levels across the sector” highlight that its proposal to increase airlines’ fees for using the airport up to 2027 is “the right one for consumers”.

Failure to invest risks degrading passenger experience

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is expected to set a new cap on the airport’s charges this summer.

Mr Holland-Kaye said: “We now need a regulatory settlement from the CAA that protects service and resilience levels, incentivises investment and maintains affordable private financing.

“Failure to invest risks degrading passenger experience at a time when it has never been more important for operations to ramp up smoothly.”

Airlines are strongly opposed to an increase in fees.

The Independent

NI Protocol Bill will restore region’s place within UK, says Donaldson

Government legislation to empower ministers to scrap the bulk of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol will restore the region’s place within the UK, the leader of the DUP has said.Giving his assessment of the contentious Bill, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it could remove the “long shadow of the protocol” from Northern Ireland.However, Sir Jeffrey said that would only happen if the laws were enacted, along with associated regulations to implement their provisions.Addressing a party gathering in the Newry and Armagh constituency, the DUP leader did not commit to a timetable to re-engaging with the powersharing institutions at Stormont.The DUP has blocked...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK heatwave: Hottest day confirmed for third day in a row as 32.4C heat recorded

Cooler weather is on the way for all parts of Britain after temperatures soared to 32.7C on Friday – the hottest day of the year so far for the third day in a row.The Met Office said Santon Downham, in Norfolk, recorded the highest temperature with 32.7C, followed by Heathrow airport and Kew Gardens in west London, which both recorded 32.4C.However, temperatures are set to fall dramatically over the weekend, with many areas also seeing thunderstorms.A level 3 heat-health alert was put in place for London, the east of England and the southeast to help protect health services, the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘risks plunging UK into recession’ with call to hold down wages, economists warn

A group of 67 economists has written to Boris Johnson to warn him he is “fighting the wrong battle” by trying to keep wages down, and risks plunging the UK into recession as a result.The prime minister last week warned of a 1970s-style “wage-price spiral” fuelling inflation if pay packets were to increase in line with soaring prices.But the economists – including academics from Oxford, Cambridge and London universities – said that the opposite was true, with the economy in need of additional household spending power to maintain demand.The warning came as the Unite union released research suggesting that almost...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Refugees to be electronically tagged and prosecuted if they don’t comply under ‘draconian’ Home Office plan

Refugees who cross the Channel in small boats to reach the UK are set to be electronically tagged - and prosecuted if they fail to comply - under Home Office plans.Campaigners and experts have accused ministers of adopting a “draconian and punitive” approach that will see people who have conflict and danger treated as “criminals”, and of pushing through the plan despite having “no concrete evidence” that it will improve levels of compliance.A 12-month pilot will see some of those who travel to Britain via “unnecessary and dangerous routes” fitted with tags, including potentially those recognised as victims of...
IMMIGRATION
