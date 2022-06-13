ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen knocks back Brentford offer

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

What the papers say

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly eager to leave Brentford despite the lucrative deal he has been offered to extend his contract, the Daily Express writes. The 30-year-old, who has enjoyed a miraculous return to action after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championship, is reportedly wanted by his former club Tottenham as well as Manchester United .

United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly on course to reunite with two of his old Ajax players – Frenkie de Jong , 25, and Antony , 22. The Red Devils’ new boss is hoping to turn around the club’s fortunes and the Daily Mirror writes a double move for Barcelona playmaker De Jong and Brazilian winger Antony could kickstart the rebuild.

The Daily Telegraph reports that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning to target a Premier League return after reaching an agreement with Paris St Germain that will see him step down as head coach. The paper claims that under the terms of the 50-year-old’s contract he and his staff – assistants Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Pochettino’s son Sebastiano – are due a pay-off of up to 20million euros.

Barcelona are reportedly lining up Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly should they miss out on Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde to Chelsea. The Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says if Barca are unable to sign the 23-year-old France international, they will turn to the 30-year-old Napoli player, who could cost 40m euros (£34.1m).

Players to watch

Steven Bergwijn : 90min reports the 24-year-old Tottenham forward has been targeted by a number of clubs including Ajax as the Holland winger looks to leave north London.

James McAtee : The Manchester City and England Under-21s midfielder could be heading to Huddersfield for a season-long loan, according to the Sun.

