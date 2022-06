At a festival, you want a bit of everything. From discos to marvelling at the best rap verses around before dancing ‘til the sun comes up to house and techno. Thankfully, Open’er Festival has the lot. With headliners including Dua Lipa, The Killers and Twenty One Pilots, to Eurovision winners Måneskin, one of the last ever gigs from jazz wizards Sons of Kemet and the return of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood to Poland via The Smile, this four-day bash has got you covered. Here are our 10 choices for what to catch.

