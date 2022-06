Final Vendetta is a reminder that scrolling beat ‘em ups will always have a foot in the 1980s. Not only because that was the genre’s heyday, but because it was tied to the American culture of the era – a time of urban crime epidemics and Reaganite scare stories of a New York or LA teeming with muggers and pimps. Even though Final Vendetta relocates its action to London, then, its heart is still very much in that past, and old-fashioned fantasies of black and white morality. In this world, when low-life thugs kidnap your sister, that’s a perfect excuse to take the law into your own hands, strolling all the way to the big boss’s hideout, cracking skulls en route.

