Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for majority of Miami Valley; Record-breaking heat this week

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Butler, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio and Randolph, Wayne and Union counties in Indiana until 10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Butler, Darke, and Preble counties in Ohio and Randolph, Wayne, and Union counties in Indiana until 7 p.m. Monday. Heat index values could reach up to 103 degrees Monday in these counties.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Tuesday at noon for the entire region until 9 p.m.

HEAT ADVISORY

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Two rounds of strong to severe storms possible Monday

Record-breaking heat, dangerous humidity through most of the week

Quieter end to work week

Storm Threats

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Hot and humid conditions will continue through the day with highs up to 90 degrees and the heat index reaching around the triple-digits, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini.

The heat index will reach around 99 degrees today for most with some spots up to 103. A heat advisory is in effect for some western counties until 7 p.m.

In addition to the heat, strong to severe storms will be possible in two different waves tonight.

First from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. storms are expected to develop and move through with damaging winds, large hail, and flooding possible. There is also an isolated tornado threat, but the overall threat is low.

Overnight will bring the second round of storms through parts of northern Ohio, but there are still questions on if it will move through the Miami Valley. Damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms.

Temperatures remain warm overnight with lows only dropping into the middle 70s.

Severe Threats

TUESDAY: We’ll see the hottest day of the year, by far, Tuesday, with temperatures likely breaking records.

Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at noon for the entire region through 9 p.m.

Sunny skies will help up reach 96 degrees likely breaking the record of 94 set back in 1988. The Heat Index or feels like temperatures will be around 106! This is dangerous heat and humidity for us here in the Miami Valley. Take steps to stay safe if you have to work outside.

Temperatures This Week

WEDNESDAY: Another scorcher! We again could start off with record-breaking warm temps in the morning. Most spots will be well into the 70s before the sun comes up. Once it does we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reaching 95 which will be close to the record of 96 set back in 1994. The dew points will be low for the Miami Valley. Heat Index values will be over 100 again. A pop-up storm could develop during the heat of the day.

THURSDAY: Another hot and humid day. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index values reach 100-103. It will become breezy. A few passing showers and storms will develop with our cold front.

FRIDAY: Behind the cold front, dew points will drop so it won’t be as uncomfortable. Highs are still hot in the upper 80s but not as muggy. Sunshine returns.

SATURDAY: A nice start to the weekend. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny.

SUNDAY: A dry start to the day. Highs in the upper 80s and a little muggy. Showers and storms return at night.

