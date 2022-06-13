ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, LA

East Feliciana Council on Aging for June 15, 2022

By Community news report
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, at 11102 Bank St., in Clinton. Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m. Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East...

www.theadvocate.com

brproud.com

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome talks Juneteenth celebrations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – It’ll be a busy weekend in Baton Rouge because of Father’s Day as well as several Juneteenth celebrations happening to honor history. “Juneteenth commemorates the moment when African Americans were finally emancipated from their enslavement in the United States. It’s a day when everyone can celebrate and reflect on our history and work towards a more peaceful and prosperous community,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome..
theadvocate.com

Religion Briefs: First Wednesday Adoration services

St. Joseph Cathedral, 412 North St., in downtown Baton Rouge continues this new tradition with the First Wednesday Eucharistic Adoration at 10 a.m. until noon on July 6. Parishioners and friends are invited to spend at least 30 minutes or an hour in prayer before the real presence in the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament located in the east transept of the cathedral church.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge

GET IT GROWING: Colorful Sunpatiens bloom through the summer. New Orleans pride parade returns to French Quarter. Students at Baton Rouge Community College received a treat on June 10. The school held a grand opening for its new food pantry, called The Store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Pointe Coupee Parish Council adopts plan restoring third majority Black district

After losing a majority Black district seat on the Parish Council a decade ago due to a declining population, Pointe Coupee Parish has now been able to bring back. The council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a redistricting plan that recreates a third majority Black council district for the eight-member council. Under this plan, there are three majority Black districts and five majority White districts.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Mentorship program takes 50 local teens on Washington D.C. trip

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Fifty young men in Baton Rouge got an experience that they’ve never had before. They traveled across the country, immersing themselves in new cultures and different ways of life. The 100 Black Men said many of the youth who went on the trip...
brproud.com

With all odds against them, one local Black business succeeds

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Out of every 100,000 Black adults, only 380 become business owners, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and only one out of 10 of those businesses will survive. One of those successful shops is in Baton Rouge. “They just didn’t believe in us. A...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Local Celebrities Are Dancing For a Cause

Ascension Parish — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Arc of East Ascension is holding their annual fundraising event “Dancing For A Cause” on July 9th at 7:00pm at the Lamar Dixon 4-H Building located at 931 St. Landry Road in Gonzales. Dancing For A Cause is modeled after the hit ABC show Dancing With The Stars. At this event, the “stars” are local celebrities, community leaders, and prominent Ascension Parish area citizens. The fundraiser will help fund housing, job training, educational programs, and activities. WAFB anchor Tisha Powell is one of the dancers for this year’s event. Tisha will dance with professional dancer Leonard Augustus, Jr. who is an Education Program Consultant with the Louisiana Department of Education. He also dances with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued June 8-14

CHURCH: 116 St. Jules St., description, new bathroom for St. Jules Sacristy, applicant, St. Jules Church; contractor, Anza Commercial Construction; $12,000. SCHOOL: 711 E. Willow St., description, mechanical and electrical work at J.W. Faulk Elementary School; applicant and contractor, Andrew Rodriguez; $100. RETAIL: 211 Guilbeau Road, Suite B, description, prep...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for June 15, 2022

A Water Sports Festival and Professional Extreme Water Sports Competition and Show will take place June 18 at Tri-Lakes, Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School, 18605 Barnett Road, in Zachary. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. Limited VIP tickets are $100 per person and include...
Lake Charles American Press

Desiree Williams: Becoming a teacher one of my best decisions

Louisiana native Desiree Williams found fulfillment in her career after shifting her life to become a teacher. Williams is originally from Baton Rouge. She moved to Lake Charles eight years ago, around the same time she began to teach. “I began my teaching journey in 2015,” she said. “When I...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Two BRCC programs awarded $3M in federal grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two programs at Baton Rouge Community College are set to receive $3 million in federal grants. One of BRCC’s Trio Upward Bound Programs serves Mckinley, Capitol, and Istrouma high schools while the second serves students at East Feliciana High School, according to BRCC. Officials from the community college said it’s the only one in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to have an Upward Bound program serving low-income and first-generation students.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: BRCC student selected for NASA's scholars program

Baton Rouge Community College student Brennen Collins was recently selected to participate in the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program. NCAS aims to build a diverse future STEM workforce by engaging two-year, degree-seeking students in learning experiences. The opportunity will allow Collins to get a closer look at NASA’s unique...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New cut-through between busy Bluebonnet and Essen roads near hospitals is under construction

Driving around Baton Rouge's hospitals near Bluebonnet Boulevard and Essen Lane will soon be a lot easier once brand new roadways are built, officials said Wednesday. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, District 11 Metro Councilwoman Laurie Adams and representatives of the city-parish's MovEBR program broke ground on a new strip of road that will run behind Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus named Midway Boulevard. The half-mile roadway will begin at Picardy Avenue, intersect with Summa Avenue, and end at a planned extension of Constantin Boulevard that will connect it to Bluebonnet.
BATON ROUGE, LA

