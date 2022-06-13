She & Him: 15 years and still cruising along

The pairing has been playing indie folk and has a new album coming out, featuring Brian Wilson favorites.

It's not always just a cliche: Many Southern Californians really do like the surf, sand and sun, and the sounds of The Beach Boys.

Even as cool as indie folk duo She & Him is, Zooey Deschanel — the she — and M. Ward — the him — grew up liking the music of The Beach Boys, and words penned by co-founder Brian Wilson. Deschanel is a Los Angeles native, and Ward is from Glendale, California.

"We're both fans of The Beach Boys as far back as we can remember," said Ward, who has lived part-time in Portland and part-time in — you guessed it — L.A. since 2000.

Added Ward, whose first name is Matt: "Growing up in Southern California, his music was on the radio all the time.

"But, when writing songs, you figure out how difficult it is to write even a simple song. We feel (Wilson) is the architect of that sound. Listening to his sound is like tasting home. Listening to his music when it's on the radio, it's still traveling back in time in a way. Going back to your childhood, which is a never-ending place of inspiration."

So, Ward and Deschanel — also a successful film and TV actress — set about making a Brian Wilson tribute album. The result is "Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson," which includes many of Wilson's hit songs, such as the album single "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and more obscure songs that appealed to Deschanel and Ward, such as first single "Darlin'." It's due out July 22 on Fantasy Records.

And, as good fortune would have it, She & Him have been touring and will be performing in the Portland area this week — Thursday, June 16, in Forest Grove, as the first performers in the new McMenamins Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series.

The concert will involve many of their Brian Wilson renditions as well as plenty of songs from their catalog, which includes seven albums now.

Ward and Deschanel have been an indie folk duo for 15 years —since not long since after Deschanel starred alongside Will Ferrell in "Elf." They have some original albums and Christmas albums and now a collection of Brian Wilson song recordings.

"There are so many levels of love for this music, and what his music meant to us," Ward said. "In addition, we've been collaborating with him the last couple years."

Wilson sings on one of the songs on the new album, "Do It Again."

The duo evaluated about 25 "favorite" songs of Wilson's and broke them down by chords, vocals and guitars.

"The record could easily have been two volumes. This is the cream of the crop," Ward said.

"I love hearing Zooey singing so many songs that you are accustomed to hearing from the male perspective. One of Zooey's gifts is she's an incredible interpreter. Hearing these songs in a new light of a female lead vocal and also female backing vocals is a great pleasure to listen to for me."

It's been a joy to be around Wilson, he added.

"He's extremely humble and gracious. Always doing music for the right reasons," Ward said. "Combining rock and roll rhythms with harmonies from the The Four Freshmen (who The Beach Boys emulated) was pretty much not a commercial idea. He was very much following his own voices in his head. That's what makes his music so interesting, it's so individual."

Wilson commented that "Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs. The harmonies are beautiful and right on. I love this record."

Ward continues to put out his own music, and he resumed touring in Europe again in the spring.

She & Him have toured in the past, including "seasonal" touring around Christmas.

"This is the first non-seasonal tour we've done in maybe eight or nine years," Ward said. He has never played at Grand Lodge and is excited to "cut the ribbon" on the Concerts in the Grove series.

Fifteen years together, and each of them having distinctly different careers, what is the secret behind She & Him?

"Our longevity comes from a lot of different things," Ward said. "Maybe the biggest one is the things she's most passionate about are the things I'm very happy to delegate, and it's vice versa.

"My biggest passion for music is guitars, alternating tuning, guitar and chord progression and producing. And hers is vocals, backing vocals and harmonies and songwriting and learning other people's songs. They're very compatible. Part of the reason bands do break up is the guy on the left wants to be in the position of the guy on right. We didn't really have that. I'm very happy to hear her vocals."

Deschanel is a well-known actress, and Ward is plenty happy with music.

"I'm definitely not an actor," he said. "In the music videos I've been in, you see that. That's another thing I delegate. My passion is guitar chords."

When they get together, Deschanel and Ward focus on music, including with the Brian Wilson tribute songs.

"We talk about what we do and what's on the plate," he said. "At the moment for me, it's arranging these (Wilson) songs for the stage which is very different than arranging for the studio. And her head right now is about turning the huge harmonies into something that people on stage can sing. There'll be about five of us on stage singing.

"It'll be a roller coaster. I'm very happy that I don't have to be the lead singer of these songs, they're very difficult to sing."

For more on She & Him, see www.sheandhim.com.

