ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

She & Him: 15 years and still cruising along

By Jason Vondersmith
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441IDX_0g8sGu4000 The pairing has been playing indie folk and has a new album coming out, featuring Brian Wilson favorites.

It's not always just a cliche: Many Southern Californians really do like the surf, sand and sun, and the sounds of The Beach Boys.

Even as cool as indie folk duo She & Him is, Zooey Deschanel — the she — and M. Ward — the him — grew up liking the music of The Beach Boys, and words penned by co-founder Brian Wilson. Deschanel is a Los Angeles native, and Ward is from Glendale, California.

"We're both fans of The Beach Boys as far back as we can remember," said Ward, who has lived part-time in Portland and part-time in — you guessed it — L.A. since 2000.

Added Ward, whose first name is Matt: "Growing up in Southern California, his music was on the radio all the time.

"But, when writing songs, you figure out how difficult it is to write even a simple song. We feel (Wilson) is the architect of that sound. Listening to his sound is like tasting home. Listening to his music when it's on the radio, it's still traveling back in time in a way. Going back to your childhood, which is a never-ending place of inspiration."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNwti_0g8sGu4000 So, Ward and Deschanel — also a successful film and TV actress — set about making a Brian Wilson tribute album. The result is "Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson," which includes many of Wilson's hit songs, such as the album single "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and more obscure songs that appealed to Deschanel and Ward, such as first single "Darlin'." It's due out July 22 on Fantasy Records.

And, as good fortune would have it, She & Him have been touring and will be performing in the Portland area this week — Thursday, June 16, in Forest Grove, as the first performers in the new McMenamins Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series.

The concert will involve many of their Brian Wilson renditions as well as plenty of songs from their catalog, which includes seven albums now.

Ward and Deschanel have been an indie folk duo for 15 years —since not long since after Deschanel starred alongside Will Ferrell in "Elf." They have some original albums and Christmas albums and now a collection of Brian Wilson song recordings.

"There are so many levels of love for this music, and what his music meant to us," Ward said. "In addition, we've been collaborating with him the last couple years."

Wilson sings on one of the songs on the new album, "Do It Again."

The duo evaluated about 25 "favorite" songs of Wilson's and broke them down by chords, vocals and guitars.

"The record could easily have been two volumes. This is the cream of the crop," Ward said.

"I love hearing Zooey singing so many songs that you are accustomed to hearing from the male perspective. One of Zooey's gifts is she's an incredible interpreter. Hearing these songs in a new light of a female lead vocal and also female backing vocals is a great pleasure to listen to for me."

It's been a joy to be around Wilson, he added.

"He's extremely humble and gracious. Always doing music for the right reasons," Ward said. "Combining rock and roll rhythms with harmonies from the The Four Freshmen (who The Beach Boys emulated) was pretty much not a commercial idea. He was very much following his own voices in his head. That's what makes his music so interesting, it's so individual."

Wilson commented that "Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs. The harmonies are beautiful and right on. I love this record."

Ward continues to put out his own music, and he resumed touring in Europe again in the spring.

She & Him have toured in the past, including "seasonal" touring around Christmas.

"This is the first non-seasonal tour we've done in maybe eight or nine years," Ward said. He has never played at Grand Lodge and is excited to "cut the ribbon" on the Concerts in the Grove series.

Fifteen years together, and each of them having distinctly different careers, what is the secret behind She & Him?

"Our longevity comes from a lot of different things," Ward said. "Maybe the biggest one is the things she's most passionate about are the things I'm very happy to delegate, and it's vice versa.

"My biggest passion for music is guitars, alternating tuning, guitar and chord progression and producing. And hers is vocals, backing vocals and harmonies and songwriting and learning other people's songs. They're very compatible. Part of the reason bands do break up is the guy on the left wants to be in the position of the guy on right. We didn't really have that. I'm very happy to hear her vocals."

Deschanel is a well-known actress, and Ward is plenty happy with music.

"I'm definitely not an actor," he said. "In the music videos I've been in, you see that. That's another thing I delegate. My passion is guitar chords."

When they get together, Deschanel and Ward focus on music, including with the Brian Wilson tribute songs.

"We talk about what we do and what's on the plate," he said. "At the moment for me, it's arranging these (Wilson) songs for the stage which is very different than arranging for the studio. And her head right now is about turning the huge harmonies into something that people on stage can sing. There'll be about five of us on stage singing.

"It'll be a roller coaster. I'm very happy that I don't have to be the lead singer of these songs, they're very difficult to sing."

For more on She & Him, see www.sheandhim.com.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Portland outdoor concerts, summer 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the music scene, but it has picked back up, and plenty of shows fill the schedule.It's summer outdoor concert season, and free and ticketed concerts abound in Portland Parks and venues from Forest Grove to Ridgefield, Washington, to Bend. The return of the Waterfront Blues Festival at Waterfront Park, July 1-4, highlights the summer schedule. Here are listings for that and other outdoor concerts you might want to check out: Waterfront Blues Festival The huge festival returns to Waterfront Park, July 1-4, with the likes of Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band, The Wood...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Cirque redux: Iconic French-Canadian circus returns to Portland

Review: 'Alegría' thrills audiences at the Expo Center by being both totally alien and perfectly Portland. At Cirque du Soleil, it's always about the contrast. High and low. Strong and fast. Dark and light. And for one of the circus' most time-honored productions, "Alegría," the hierarchy of haves and have-nots. So when you host opening night in Portland, of course you offer Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte and Voodoo Doughnut (shudder). Like most everything else, the pandemic sidelined the famous touring circus for two years, but it's back from hiatus and has dusted off the fan favorite "Alegría," the story of a...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Local author predicted grim Portland years ago

Long unavailable novel by writer Pierre Ouellette will likely be published again next year. In 2014, local writer Pierre Ouellette released a near future dystopian novel set in Portland that predicted the worst of the city today. It received good reviews but then something went wrong and "The Forever Man" has not been available for years.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Corey Brunish claims fourth Tony Award

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, JUNE 13 Brunish's Tony — Corey Brunish has won his fourth Tony Award. The Portland/New York producer won for the revival of "Company" by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth. It won in the category of best musical revival, and won five Tony Awards in all. Brunish has been involved as an investor in many Broadway productions. He has been nominated 12 times for Tony Awards as a producer, and he also received awards for "Porgy and Bess" in 2012, "Pippin" in 2013 and "Once...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
waheagle.com

Rose Festival fleet moves up river

Portland hosted its annual Rose Festival last week, and there was a parade of naval vessels head up the river for the celebration. Photo courtesy of Frans Eykel.
beachconnection.net

A Tale of Two Oregon Coast Blobs and Their Past: One You Know, One You Don't

(Neskowin, Oregon) – Up on the north Oregon coast, at two different ends of the Three Capes Tour, there sit two almost-twins. Two rocky blobs, almost thirty miles apart, look like each other and they share some unique characteristics. Neskowin and a hidden cove-like beach below Cape Meares host these eyebrow-raising dollops of former lava. The tales they could tell if they could only talk. But we know a little about them. (Above: Short Beach with Cape Meares in the background. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NESKOWIN, OR
Portland Tribune

Security planned for Juneteenth, Pride events

Both events are happening this weekend in Portland in different parts of town.A celebration of diversity, on two fronts, will come to Portland this weekend as the Juneteenth and Pride festivals take place on both sides of the Willamette River. Both events will be on Saturday and Sunday, with more gatherings leading up to the weekend. Pride Northwest will be held at Gov. Tom McCall Waterfront Park and Juneteenth at Lillis-Albina Park. The events share a common purpose. "It's a time for community and unity and for everyone to come together," said Fatima Brotherson-Erriche, who was crowned Ms. Juneteenth for...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
M. Ward
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Will Ferrell
WWEEK

California-Based Habit Burger Grill Is Looking to Expand in Portland

The out-of-state burger invasion continues. Starting in 2015, In-N-Out began opening stores in Southern Oregon, and it continues to creep ever closer to Portland, with talks underway about a new Beaverton location. A few years later, New York-based Shake Shack began slinging burgers at Cedar Hills Crossing. Now, the Habit...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra to hold first concert since 2019

The show on June 25 will feature Native American music and is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.The Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra is holding its first show in over two years next week, with a showcase that celebrates the Pacific Northwest and its Indigenous cultures. The summer concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. It will be held at the Hidden Crek Community Center, located at 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro. A press release from the orchestra states that the special performance will feature Robin Gentlewolf, an award-winning Native American flautist. Her style is...
HILLSBORO, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The 8 Best Pastries to Make Your Morning

From classic cinnamon rolls to raspberry rose cruffins, pair these numbers with coffee for an excellent start to the day. Portland is absolutely overflowing with great bakeries and pop-up bakers, churning out loaves made with whole heirloom grains, personal-sized cakes, pies galore, Vietnamese treats, and croissants of all kinds (including our favorite, chocolate). But breakfast pastries are their own beast—exciting enough to get you out of bed in the morning, yet not sugary enough to knock you out for the rest of the day. From Portland's signature breakfast treat, doughnuts, to bomboloni from Portland's buzziest new employee-owned restaurant, we've chosen the best of the bunch.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Records#The Him#Songwriting#Southern Californians
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Juneteenth celebrations coming up

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, JUNE 13 Juneteenth — It's the first year Oregon recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday, and the Juneteenth Oregon's 50th Celebration, produced by PDX Jazz, kicks off with a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18 (starting at Safeway on Northwest Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Ainsworth Street, traveling to MLK/Russell), and includes live music, art, food, educational booths, cultural booths, community resources and a children's area through 7 p.m. at Lillis-Albina Park. The festival also takes place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cat Adoption Team (CAT) Kitten Palooza Event!

In the earlier days of the COVID pandemic, spay and neuter services were greatly reduced and that has caused an abundance of kittens in the Portland area this year. But there is some good news: Cat Adoption Team (CAT) is hosting Kitten Palooza! Heather Svoboda Miller, Communications & Development Manager at Cat Adoption Team, joined us to share the details.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Annual sandcastle contest brings sandy creations to Cannon Beach

The 58th annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest returned to an in-person contest Sunday after holding virtual competitions for the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over a hundred beachgoers gathered on the shores of Cannon Beach to watch competitors dig holes, haul buckets filled with sea water, and pack sand into fantastical shapes and sculptures. The builders not only constructed castles, but also dragons, whales, ships and pugs, bringing their creations to life with sand.
CANNON BEACH, OR
kptv.com

Elderly porcupine at Oregon Zoo takes daily walks to ‘stay sharp’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly resident at the Oregon Zoo is revealing her lifelong secret to “looking sharp.”. African crested porcupine, Nolina, stays fit by going on daily morning power walks, according to the zoo. Nolina turns 18 years old next week and has already surpassed the average life expectancy for African crested porcupines in the wild, which is 15 years old.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Lake Oswego Review

Broadway in Portland's 'Cats': They do what they want

A Grizabella from Camas stars in the massively popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical as it returns to Portland. In the 1930s, the very serious Anglo-American poet T.S. Eliot dashed off a bit of doggerel for someone else's kids as a break from writing about the meaning of life. To hell with Little Gidding: here's one about an old theater cat called Gus. Oh, and another about a rake, Bustopher Jones, and another about an orange tabby form the railways, Skimbleshanks. Eliot's ditties were published in 1940 as "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" with cute drawings, but they were...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland man hunkering down in Montana during historic flooding

YELLOWSTONE. (KPTV) - Roads and homes have been swallowed by floodwaters in Montana after torrential downpours and snowmelt caused historic flooding in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park. “It was nice and supposed to be warm then boom. The rains came. And the snowmelt had not melted completely, thus...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Places to go visit this summer

Looking for some outdoor fun? Go visit one of these cool places in and around Portland SELLWOOD-MORELAND — If you're new to Portland, discover one of Portland's trendy neighborhoods, where you can shop to your heart's desire for antiques. The neighborhood attracts many visitors to antique malls and indie stores. According to www.travelportland.com, "vintage vendors stock both mid-century treasures and flea market finds." Plan a visit to Stars Antiques Mall, which houses nearly 200 dealers and is open 7 days a week. R. Spencer Antiques offers furniture and fine antiques. For more information go online (www.travelportland.com). TOM MCCALL WATERFRONT PARK...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
564
Followers
5K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy