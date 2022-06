After an active night of storms that brought forth strong wind gusts and large hail for some, conditions will be much quieter on Wednesday. A few early morning showers cannot be ruled out, and we’ll hang onto stubborn low clouds for the first half of the day. However, skies will clear after about lunchtime. Skies will turn sunny by the end of the day. We also expect cooler temperatures, likely topping out in the low-80s in Lincoln.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO