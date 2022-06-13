ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Around Ascension for June 15, 2022

By DARLENE DENSTORFF
 4 days ago

Looking for something to do this summer? Check out the programming at the Ascension Parish Library. From craft activities to story time sessions, the library has a full calendar of fun activities for al ages. For a complete list of events, visit www.myAPL.org. Dad’s Day Out at Camp Read...

Local Celebrities Are Dancing For a Cause

Ascension Parish — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Arc of East Ascension is holding their annual fundraising event “Dancing For A Cause” on July 9th at 7:00pm at the Lamar Dixon 4-H Building located at 931 St. Landry Road in Gonzales. Dancing For A Cause is modeled after the hit ABC show Dancing With The Stars. At this event, the “stars” are local celebrities, community leaders, and prominent Ascension Parish area citizens. The fundraiser will help fund housing, job training, educational programs, and activities. WAFB anchor Tisha Powell is one of the dancers for this year’s event. Tisha will dance with professional dancer Leonard Augustus, Jr. who is an Education Program Consultant with the Louisiana Department of Education. He also dances with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater.
After 34 years, Mia Edwards retiring from AP Schools

Ascension Public Schools Director of Secondary Schools Mia Edwards is retiring on June 30, 2022, after 34 years in education. “There is so much I could say about the talents, competencies, and professional accomplishments of Mia Edwards. She has led countless successful initiatives at each juncture of her career. I admire her genuine passion and courage to embrace the mission, calling, and purpose of our work in education. She successfully supported ongoing effective practices, created change where it was needed, and could stay the course even in difficult times while leading others to stay the course, as well. She is a great example of leadership in so many ways. But most of all, she is just a good person that genuinely cares about others. She will be missed but also warmly remembered for all that she has done to make Ascension Public Schools a great place for kids and a great place to work,” said Superintendent David Alexander.
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued June 8-14

CHURCH: 116 St. Jules St., description, new bathroom for St. Jules Sacristy, applicant, St. Jules Church; contractor, Anza Commercial Construction; $12,000. SCHOOL: 711 E. Willow St., description, mechanical and electrical work at J.W. Faulk Elementary School; applicant and contractor, Andrew Rodriguez; $100. RETAIL: 211 Guilbeau Road, Suite B, description, prep...
Religion Briefs: First Wednesday Adoration services

St. Joseph Cathedral, 412 North St., in downtown Baton Rouge continues this new tradition with the First Wednesday Eucharistic Adoration at 10 a.m. until noon on July 6. Parishioners and friends are invited to spend at least 30 minutes or an hour in prayer before the real presence in the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament located in the east transept of the cathedral church.
Body found in Ascension Parish, deputies say

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - A body was found along a highway in Ascension Parish on Friday, June 17. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after the man’s body was discovered close to an intersection along Highway 941, near Highway 44.
Parish teams will join new districts in 2022-23

We’re now just a little more than two months away from the start of the 2022-23 high-school athletic year. And when it begins, football and volleyball will be the first sports played. These will also be the first sports that will experience the district changes that will take effect this year for Ascension Parish teams.
Around Zachary for June 15, 2022

A Water Sports Festival and Professional Extreme Water Sports Competition and Show will take place June 18 at Tri-Lakes, Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School, 18605 Barnett Road, in Zachary. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. Limited VIP tickets are $100 per person and include...
Two BRCC programs awarded $3M in federal grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two programs at Baton Rouge Community College are set to receive $3 million in federal grants. One of BRCC’s Trio Upward Bound Programs serves Mckinley, Capitol, and Istrouma high schools while the second serves students at East Feliciana High School, according to BRCC. Officials from the community college said it’s the only one in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to have an Upward Bound program serving low-income and first-generation students.
Hard-to-reach equipment slowing down repairs in Baton Rouge neighborhood, Entergy says

BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood in Baton Rouge has been without power for roughly a day as Entergy has struggled to reach damaged equipment. The power company said the outage started around 2 p.m. Thursday and was initially attributed to downed powerlines in the University Hills area. As of around noon Friday, workers were still trying to restore power to the affected households.
Gonzales centenarian known for Louisiana's longest married couple passes

Marjorie "Patsy" Rita Naquin Richardson of Gonzales, known as half of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple, passed away June 13. She was married to Gail Richardson for 81 years. In February, the Louisiana Family Forum announced the Richardsons won the title of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple for 2022. They also claimed the honor in 2021.
Community: BRCC student selected for NASA's scholars program

Baton Rouge Community College student Brennen Collins was recently selected to participate in the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program. NCAS aims to build a diverse future STEM workforce by engaging two-year, degree-seeking students in learning experiences. The opportunity will allow Collins to get a closer look at NASA’s unique...
Jim Beam column: Too many Atchafalaya wrecks

Two public officials are trying to do something about increasing accidents on the 18-mile-long Atchafalaya Basin Bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), know what’s happening. The two men live in Lafayette...
With all odds against them, one local Black business succeeds

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Out of every 100,000 Black adults, only 380 become business owners, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and only one out of 10 of those businesses will survive. One of those successful shops is in Baton Rouge. “They just didn’t believe in us. A...
Construction of Hwy 44 widening, roundabout to begin

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. was joined by state and local officials to celebrate the start of construction on the LA 44/LA 941 widening and roundabout project in Ascension Parish. This $6.2 million project, which stretches from approximately I-10 to LA 941, will...
Desiree Williams: Becoming a teacher one of my best decisions

Louisiana native Desiree Williams found fulfillment in her career after shifting her life to become a teacher. Williams is originally from Baton Rouge. She moved to Lake Charles eight years ago, around the same time she began to teach. “I began my teaching journey in 2015,” she said. “When I...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

