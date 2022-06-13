Junior Beta students at West Feliciana Middle treated to field trip with bowling, games

The Port Allen High Graduating Class of 1956 held a reunion on May 24, 2022 at Drucilla Seafood Restaurant in Baton Rouge. Fourteen of the 52 graduates attended with their guests. Twenty four members are deceased. Shown here, left to right are, back row: Russell Daigle, Oscar Lejeune, Erroll Simpson, Larry Bland, Jerry Daigre, Toni Daigre, J. C. Kent, Vonnie Lowe, Pat Heller, Shirley Folse and Diane Hebert, Front row: Lois C. Smith, June Clayton and Gayle Willis. The tables were decorated with ceramic pelicans which were given to each graduate by the hostesses June Clayton and Pat Heller. The group wanted to meet again on November 15, 2022.
Comments / 0