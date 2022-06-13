Junior Beta students at West Feliciana Middle treated to field trip with bowling, games

Through the eyes of the LSU fan base, nothing softens the blow of missing the super regionals or the College World Series. LSU has been a baseball powerhouse for 30-plus years. Each year, the program and its fans expect to be in Omaha, Nebraska, and to make some noise when they get there. That's the standard, and the Tigers aren't supposed to apologize for it, much less make excuses.

OMAHA, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO