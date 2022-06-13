Ascension Master Gardener Association announces Home Vegetable Garden Contest winners

When my dad, Rene Carrouche, was 52, he sold his business (Kenner Auto Supply) and retired, which gave him and my mom, Camille, more time to travel. On a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, they visited a candle shop where they dipped the white candle forms into colored vats of wax right before your eyes and that got them hooked on candle-making. Returning home to Metairie, my dad started a correspondence class on candle-making (there was no internet). He began working on a formula to make a wax candle that would only melt when the wick was lit. Two- and three-part molds were handcrafted just for our shop. Dad perfected the formula and was able to guarantee customers their money back if the candle lost its shape in the heat. Candles were shipped all over the United States and traveled across the country in trunks of cars, and no replacements were ever needed!

METAIRIE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO