Ascension Parish, LA

Ascension Master Gardener Association announces Home Vegetable Garden Contest winners

By Community news report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ascension Parish LSU AgCenter and Ascension Master Gardener Association held its annual Home Vegetable Garden Contest in May. Each year,...

Pizza Village to open Breaux Bridge location, launch multi-state expansion plan

Pizza Village will open a Breaux Bridge location and have plans to open franchised locations across the Gulf South region, company officials announced Thursday. The popular Lafayette eatery that last year marked its 50th anniversary will build a 4,500-square-foot location at the corner of Rees Street and Lakes Boulevard. It will feature a bar/patio area, drive-thru access along with an open kitchen concept similar to the Moss Street location.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Community: BRCC student selected for NASA's scholars program

Baton Rouge Community College student Brennen Collins was recently selected to participate in the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program. NCAS aims to build a diverse future STEM workforce by engaging two-year, degree-seeking students in learning experiences. The opportunity will allow Collins to get a closer look at NASA’s unique...
BATON ROUGE, LA
I Eat La: These salads are ready for a party

Late spring heading into summer is the season of entertaining. Wedding celebrations, barbecues and baby showers are in style these days. Just hearing of all the long-awaited get-togethers made me think this would be a great time to share some salads perfect for parties. This Shrimp Salad is crunchy and...
Blue Bayou Water Park announces opening date

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the area’s largest water attractions is set to open after previous delays due to staffing shortages. The Blue Bayou Water Park and the Dixie Landin’ Theme Park, located off Highland Road at Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, will open Wednesday, June 15.
BATON ROUGE, LA
First look: The Shed brings its famous barbecue to Baton Rouge

The Shed BBQ opened up a smokin’ new joint on Burbank Drive this past Monday, June 13—just in time for those summertime barbecue cravings. Originally known for its location in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, the restaurant has been named one of the nation’s best barbecue joints by publications like Southern Living and Thrillist. The Baton Rouge destination will be the brand’s second location.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Famous BBQ restaurant The Shed opens for business in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The line was nearly out of the front door Monday afternoon on the first day of business at The Shed. “We knew that they were opening today and we eat out a lot and we wanted to be among the first to try the food and it was very good!” customer Patricia Brown said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Human Condition: My dad the candle-maker and his French Quarter shop

When my dad, Rene Carrouche, was 52, he sold his business (Kenner Auto Supply) and retired, which gave him and my mom, Camille, more time to travel. On a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, they visited a candle shop where they dipped the white candle forms into colored vats of wax right before your eyes and that got them hooked on candle-making. Returning home to Metairie, my dad started a correspondence class on candle-making (there was no internet). He began working on a formula to make a wax candle that would only melt when the wick was lit. Two- and three-part molds were handcrafted just for our shop. Dad perfected the formula and was able to guarantee customers their money back if the candle lost its shape in the heat. Candles were shipped all over the United States and traveled across the country in trunks of cars, and no replacements were ever needed!
METAIRIE, LA
Gonzales centenarian known for Louisiana's longest married couple passes

Marjorie "Patsy" Rita Naquin Richardson of Gonzales, known as half of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple, passed away June 13. She was married to Gail Richardson for 81 years. In February, the Louisiana Family Forum announced the Richardsons won the title of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple for 2022. They also claimed the honor in 2021.
GONZALES, LA
With all odds against them, one local Black business succeeds

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Out of every 100,000 Black adults, only 380 become business owners, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and only one out of 10 of those businesses will survive. One of those successful shops is in Baton Rouge. “They just didn’t believe in us. A...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local Celebrities Are Dancing For a Cause

Ascension Parish — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Arc of East Ascension is holding their annual fundraising event “Dancing For A Cause” on July 9th at 7:00pm at the Lamar Dixon 4-H Building located at 931 St. Landry Road in Gonzales. Dancing For A Cause is modeled after the hit ABC show Dancing With The Stars. At this event, the “stars” are local celebrities, community leaders, and prominent Ascension Parish area citizens. The fundraiser will help fund housing, job training, educational programs, and activities. WAFB anchor Tisha Powell is one of the dancers for this year’s event. Tisha will dance with professional dancer Leonard Augustus, Jr. who is an Education Program Consultant with the Louisiana Department of Education. He also dances with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Religion Briefs: First Wednesday Adoration services

St. Joseph Cathedral, 412 North St., in downtown Baton Rouge continues this new tradition with the First Wednesday Eucharistic Adoration at 10 a.m. until noon on July 6. Parishioners and friends are invited to spend at least 30 minutes or an hour in prayer before the real presence in the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament located in the east transept of the cathedral church.
BATON ROUGE, LA

