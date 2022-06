“Hello, Gorgeous.” That is, of course, the classic line uttered by Barbra Streisand’s Fanny Brice in 1968’s Funny Girl. Starting Saturday night, it’s also the name of a new monthly live music series and supper club at the character’s namesake restaurant, Fanny’s, inside the Academy Museum.More from The Hollywood ReporterBill Kramer Named CEO of Film AcademyAcademy Museum Staff Seeks to Unionize With AFSCME9 Best New York Restaurants for a Business Lunch Fanny’s, from restaurateurs Bill Chait and Carl Schuster and featuring chef Raphael Francois, will get a Hello, Gorgeous makeover that will feature a music program curated by KCRW vet Jason Bentley,...

