I’m A Dermatologist With Acne & I Swear By This £7.99 Product

As both a Virgo and anxiety-ridden cutie, routines have, and probably always will be, a really (really, really, really) important for my mental health. But as fun as traveling is, there's one downside — and that's maintaining a sense of consistency. With varying time zones, unpredictable delays, and the fact that I'm not, you know, at home, I often crave stability in even the smallest aspects of my life. That's where Cadence comes in. The sustainable startup specializes in one thing and one thing only: endlessly reusable, modular, magnetic capsules that render anything from 10-step skin-care routines to vitamin regimens travel-friendly. And dear reader, I'm not exaggerating when I say Cadence is my No. 1 MVP travel item. In fact, it's so important to me that it is literally the first item that goes in my luggage whenever I pack for a trip.

TRAVEL ・ 6 HOURS AGO