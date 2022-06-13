ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevante Rhodes Stars In Hulu’s ‘MIKE’ Teaser

By Ryan Shepard
 4 days ago
Ding, ding! It’s time for the first round and Trevante Rhodes is ready to deliver punishment as the heavyweight champion. Hulu has shared the first look at Rhodes’ portrayal of Mike Tyson in the upcoming series, Mike. The limited series will...

defpen

Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes Lead ‘The Upshaws’ Season Two Trailer

At a time when it feels like many Netflix series are struggling to make it past season one without being canceled, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes have caught fire with The Upshaws. The family comedy earned a second season renewal after posting strong viewership numbers and earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Now, it’s time for Epps and Sykes to recreate their magic with a new set of episodes. As the season two premiere date nears, Netflix has unveiled the first look at the new season.
TV SERIES
defpen

Giancarlo Esposito, Niecy Nash, Sharon Stone & More Star In Lena Waithe’s ‘Beauty’ Trailer

2021 proved to be an exciting year for Lena Waithe. Not only did she return to produce several episodes of Masters of None, but she also launched a new series on Amazon Prime and directed a pair of music videos for Davion Farris. Not to mention, she appeared in Tab Time and Big Mouth. After a strong run in 2021, Waithe has hit the ground running yet again. She recently appeared in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and now she’s turning her attention toward Netflix.
MOVIES
defpen

Tiffany Haddish And Ali Wong Return With The ‘Tuca & Bertie’ Season Three Trailer

Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong are gearing up for yet another season of Tuca & Bertie. While all of the characters are animals, Tuca and Bertie will deal with very human problems in the third chapter of this comedy. Both characters are battling with anxiety, the reality of getting older, self-doubt and much more as they move through life. Along the way, there will be more than a few absurd moments and hilarious jokes, but they will always have each other’s backs.
TV SERIES
defpen

Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae & Chlöe Bailey To Appear In OWN’s Upcoming Docuseries, ‘The Hair Tales’

OWN and Onyx Collective are reportedly working on a new documentary series called The Hair Tales. A recent report from Bre Williams of Shadow & Act indicates that the upcoming series will offer “an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and, ultimately, Black women’s identity, creativity, and contributions to society — all delivered with a rare mix of intelligence, humor, style, joy and justice.” Along the way, the series will feature commentary from a number of stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Chlöe Bailey and others.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Trevante Rhodes
defpen

FOX Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

At 22 years old, Jennifer Hudson was an aspiring singer from Chicago, Illinois who made her way in front of Randy Jackson, Paula Adul and Simon Cowell during the third season of American Idol. While she didn’t end up winning that season of the musical competition series, she made it clear to everyone watching at home that she was a star. In the 18 years that have passed, she has proven time and time again that she was the phenomenon that many believed her to be. Not only has she dropped four studio albums, but she has also collaborated with Beyoncé, Quincy Jones and Ne-Yo. Beyond music, Hudson has built a film resumé that includes appearances in Sex and the City, Dreamgirls and Respect. Now, she’ll take the next step in her astounding career.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
defpen

Beyoncé Sets Release Date For ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé woke her rabid fan base up in the middle of the night and set the internet ablaze with a simple, three-word message. “Beyoncé. RENAISSANCE. July 29,” a message from TIDAL reads. Alongside the major announcement, TIDAL shared pre-save and pre-add options through Spotify and Apple. The...
MUSIC
#Boxing
defpen

Rian Johnson Shares The Title Of The ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

Shortly after Thanksgiving in 2019, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out hit U.S. theaters and immediately made a huge back. Led by Daniel Craig, the 130-minute film brought in more than $300 million and earned an outstanding number of award nominations. As expected, Johnson’s project earned not one, but two sequels at Netflix. Nearly three years after making an initial splash, Johnson and his team are back for the second chapter of this mystery.
MOVIES
defpen

HBO Max Delivers The ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Trailer

Seven seasons, countless Teen Choice Awards and a rabid fan base weren’t enough. Five years after its final episode aired, Pretty Little Liars is returning for a spinoff release through HBO Max. Earlier this week, the growing streaming platform shared the first trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Ritchie to Direct ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake

Guy Ritchie has boarded Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Hercules. Ritchie will direct the remake based on the 1997 film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Ritchie previously directed Disney’s 2019 live-action Aladdin, which crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.More from The Hollywood ReporterLina Wertmuller, Famed Italian Filmmaker, Dies at 93Cary Elwes on 'MI:7' Production Snags, His Return to Rom-Coms and Standing Firm Against a 'Princess Bride' Reboot'Wrath of Man': Film Review Dave Callaham, who wrote Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, penned a first draft of the script. The studio is currently in the process of searching for writers...
MOVIES
defpen

Amazon Teases Two Spinoff Series For ‘The Boys’

For years, Marvel has evolved with the exponential growth of its cinematic universe known as the MCU. Now, it appears that Amazon Prime will take a page out of Marvel’s book with the growth of its superhero-led universe. The streaming platform has enjoyed the growth of its latest superhero series, The Boys, over the last few years, but it won’t stop there. A recent report from Variety indicated that Amazon Prime is gearing up to launch the Vought Cinematic Universe or VCU. The cinematic endeavor has begun with The Boys and will continue with not one, but two spinoff series. The first of two spinoff series is an animated anthology called The Boys Presents: Diabolical which was launched in March. The second spinoff series will be a superhero saga centered around college students. However, it doesn’t have a title as of yet.
TV SERIES
defpen

Craig David Connects With Nippa For The ‘G Love’ Video

Twenty years into his career, Craig David is showing no signs of slowing down. Over the last few years, he’s collaborated with Kaytranada, Diplo and Stefflon Don among others. Not to mention, he has songwriting credits on “For Free” by Drake and “Loyal” by Chris Brown. Despite all that he’s accomplished, he’s still working to put out more new music. In September, Craig David plans to release his eighth studio album, 22. With contributions from Muni Long and MNEK, the album is currently led by his latest visual and single, “G Love.”
MUSIC
defpen

Sony Sets Release Date For ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie

For decades, film studios have worked to bring video games to the silver screen and big screen. In recent years, HBO has adapted The Last Of Us into a premium series and Paramount Pictures has helped bring Sonic The Hedgehog to the big screen. Now, it appears that Sony is getting into the game with a film adaptation of Gran Turismo. Deadline has reported that the racing video game turned drama film will hit theaters on August 11, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
defpen

Chris Brown And WizKid Team Up For ‘Call Me Every Day’

It is definitely a great time to be a fan Rap and R&B at the moment. Just last night, Beyoncé announced the release of her upcoming album in July. Tonight, Drake delivered a surprise project. In the coming weeks and months, the world will wait eagerly for the return of SZA. Not to mention, Janet Jackson recently teased new music as well. With all that is going to come our way in the next few weeks, it’s easy to forget that Chris Brown is plotting his return next week with Breezy. The 23-track project is rumored to include contributions from BLXST, Ella Mai, Lil’ Wayne, Anderson .Paak and Fivio Foreign.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Drake Returns Just In Time For The Summer With ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are not the only ones wearing championship rings tonight. Just yesterday, Drake was celebrating his own championship win in a basketball league he created at his home. Now, he’s returning to celebrate his big in the way he knows best. Hours after Beyoncé announced the release date for her upcoming album, Drake stepped to announce that his seventh studio album would drop in a few hours. Thankfully, he followed through on that promise. With help of Noah “40” Shebib, Black Coffee, Oliver El-Khatib and Noel Cadastre, Drake has released Honestly, Nevermind.
MUSIC
defpen

Tiffany Boone To Star Alongside André Holland In The Don Cheadle-Directed Huey P. Newton Series, ‘The Big Cigar’

Tiffany Boone is ready for her close-up! According to Variety, Boone has secured the role of Gwen Fontaine in the upcoming series, The Big Cigar. Boone’s character, Gwen Fontaine, is the girlfriend of the lead figure, Huey P. Newton, played by André Holland. Together, they will help Apple the story of the Black Panther Party leader through the lens of a specific Playboy Magazine article called “The Big Cigar.” As the article explains it, Newton entrusted Hollywood producer Bert Schneider to help him secure asylum in Cuba to avoid a nationwide manhunt.
MOVIES
defpen

YouTube Music Introduces Seasonal Recap Playlists

YouTube Music has an early surprise for its subscribers. Building upon its annual wrap-up playlists, the streaming platform has introduced seasonal playlists for each subscriber. Instead of learning what their most played songs are at the end of each year, listeners can find out what their favorite songs of the spring, summer, fall and winter are.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
