ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Peru, Australia ready to playoff for a World Cup spot

By JOHN DUERDEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhyhY_0g8sAFWp00
1 of 2

This time, it’ll be one or the other. Australia and Peru, which both qualified for the last World Cup via intercontinental playoffs, are ready to play off for a spot in Qatar when soccer’s marquee tournament kicks off in November.

Back in 2017 Peru beat Oceania champion New Zealand and Australia beat Honduras to book their places in Russia. Unlike those home and away encounters, this is a one-off, winner-takes all match in Al Rayyan, Qatar late Monday.

“We’re all ready for this — we’re all ready for this type of match,” Ricardo Gareca, who guided Peru to fifth place in South American qualification, said. “This is a key match and the fact that we’ve already played an inter-continental playoff, I don’t think it’s that important.

“From that point of view, apart from the fact that we have a broad experience, so does Australia.”

Around 12,000 Peruvian fans are expected to be at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium for the big game and hoping for the same result in the only previous meeting between the two countries.

Gareca was in charge at the 2018 World Cup when Peru beat Australia 2-0 in the last round of games of Group C, when both teams were already eliminated after finishing below France and Denmark. The same two European teams await in 2022 in Group D, along with Tunisia.

“What we want to do is to keep on growing. We’ve known each other for seven years in our national team,” Gareca said. “We have experienced very tough situations, we cope with them, we know that the way forward is a tough one but this is what we want to do. We’re all ready for this.”

Perhaps one advantage the Socceroos have is that the team has already won a play-off in Qatar, overcoming the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in the Asian elimination game last week.

“It’s one game now. It’s 90 minutes,” said Australia coach Graham Arnold, who was assistant to Guus Hiddink in 2005 when the Socceroos beat Uruguay in a play-off penalty shootout to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 32 years.

“The biggest game (was) 2005,” Arnold added. “I pretty much put this game alongside that.”

Unlike Peru, which started qualification slowly before recovering to finish fifth, Australia won its first three games in the third round of Asian qualifying but then just managed one win from the following seven games to finish in third spot behind Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Australia may not be in the same kind of form as Peru and may be waiting on the fitness of central defender Trent Sainsbury and striker Adam Taggart, but the coach believes that mentality can play a part in producing a big performance when it counts.

“That is what I have been driving to the boys ... about the Aussie DNA,” Arnold said after the win over UAE last week got the Socceroos within 90 minutes of qualifying for a fifth consecutive World Cup. “And that is fight, scratch and do whatever you have got to do to win the game. However we win it, who cares? Just win it.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Arnold
Person
Guus Hiddink
Person
Trent Sainsbury
Person
Ricardo Gareca
Person
Adam Taggart
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Uruguay#South American#Peruvian#European
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
Tunisia
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
Jax Hudur

Egypt's Extraterrestrial Stone Becomes the First Evidence of a Supernova on Earth

Samples of the extraterrestrial Hypatia stone next to a small coinUniversity of Johannesburg. After a recently concluded analysis, scientists now claim an extra-terrestrial stone found 25 years ago in an Egyptian desert is the first evidence on earth of a rare supernova explosion outside of our solar system. Researchers from the University of Johannesburg’s science faculty have concluded that the space rock, which they named “Hypatia,” is a remnant of a type la supernova.
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Archaeologists find ‘mind-blowing’ network of lost cities hidden in Amazon

Archaeologists have uncovered an “unprecedented” network of lost cities in the Amazon that shed light on how ancient civilisations constructed vast urban landscapes while living alongside nature.Researchers used lidar technology, dubbed “lasers in the sky”, to scan through the tropical forest canopy, and examine sites found in the savannah-forest of South West Amazonia. They uncovered a wide range of intricate settlements that have laid hidden under thick tree canopies for centuries in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest in Bolivia. The findings, described in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shed light on cities built by the Casarabe communities between 500 AD...
WORLD
Phys.org

How Haitian migrants are treated shows the ties between racism and refugee policy

The first protected category of the United Nations refugee convention is race. The 1951 convention defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of residence or nationality "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

944K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy