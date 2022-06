COVID cases are going up. In the past week, the island grieved over 3 COVID-related deaths, and Public Health Officials show some concern over the recent uptick. Dr. Anne Pobutsky, Territorial Epidemiologist stated, “As you can see we’re going in the wrong direction. We’re kind of above where we were in March when we were coming out of Omicron.”

