Walking through the tunnel and onto Charles Schwab Field for the first time Thursday afternoon, Joseph Gonzalez had a familiar feeling. It was akin to the one he experienced eight years ago, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania — the first time the right-hander experienced the bright lights of one of the sport’s biggest stages: the Little League World Series. Gonzalez, then 12 years old, was part of the Caribbean team out of Humacao, Puerto Rico, in the 2014 LLWS and still considers it “one of the great experiences” of his life.

AUBURN, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO