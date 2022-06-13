Seattle Sounders host the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference action

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-7-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (5-6-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -164, Vancouver +433, Draw +296; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet in conference play.

The Sounders are 4-5-1 in Western Conference games. The Sounders are 2-1-0 when they record at least three goals.

The Whitecaps are 4-4-1 in Western Conference games. The Whitecaps are 2-1-0 when they score a pair of goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raul Ruidiaz has scored three goals with one assist for the Sounders. Jordan Morris has three goals over the past 10 games.

Lucas Cavallini has four goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 5-4-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 5-4-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Joao Paulo (injured).

Whitecaps: Thomas Hasal (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Andres Cubas (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured), Russell Teibert (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.