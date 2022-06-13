ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Man Killed in Shooting in Which Gunmen Opened Fire on Crowd

 4 days ago

Michigan State News By Evan Green

A 41-year-old man was killed in Michigan during a shooting in which two gunmen opened fire on a crowd.

Young Michigan Girl Shot to Death While at a Sleepover

Michigan Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend and Keeping Body in Basement

Multiple witnesses were present during the shooting, but police have stated that no one has come forward.

There were reportedly two men involved in the shooting, one who shot the victim and another who used a rifle to fire at the crowd as they fled. A third man was seen with the shooters but did not fire a gun.

12-Year-Old Opens Fire While Robbing Michigan Gas Station

They were able to leave the area before police could identify them.

Comments / 41

Karen Eakin
4d ago

The gun should have been kept where 12 year old could not have gotten his hands on it. That is the duty of every adult who owns guns.

Reply(2)
8
shazaam10
4d ago

From a young age we were taught how to handle handguns, rifles, shotguns, and bows. We could shoot, break it down, clean and reassemble. We were taught to respect weapons. You always handle a weapon as if it is loaded. You lock them up. Respect. It’s taught at a young age. If you did not teach your child how to respect your weapons, or failed to lock it up you sir are the problem. They are not toys they are not cool they are weapons. They are always to be treated as such.

Reply(1)
3
Intrepid Independent
3d ago

This is an anti gun propaganda piece! I would bet a paycheck some Woke Caucasian Millennial wrote it!

Reply(1)
4
SCDNReports

