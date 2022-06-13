Michigan Man Killed in Shooting in Which Gunmen Opened Fire on Crowd SCDN Photo Archive

Michigan State News By Evan Green

A 41-year-old man was killed in Michigan during a shooting in which two gunmen opened fire on a crowd.

Illustrative photo

Multiple witnesses were present during the shooting, but police have stated that no one has come forward.

There were reportedly two men involved in the shooting, one who shot the victim and another who used a rifle to fire at the crowd as they fled. A third man was seen with the shooters but did not fire a gun.

They were able to leave the area before police could identify them.