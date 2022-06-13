ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hein’s TV Picks: FX’s The Old Man Is Typecasting Done Right

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, more

What is The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release date? The popular legal drama series, which is based on the novels by Michael Connelley, made its debut in May 2022. The Netflix series tells the story of Mickey Haller, an LA-based defence attorney and recovering addict who runs his law firm out of his Lincoln Navigator rather than an office.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Girl in the Picture' Trailer Uncovers a Decades Long Case of Lost Identity

In 2017, Skye Borgman shocked the world with her documentary Abducted in Plain Sight. The story told the tale of a young woman and her family’s plight of fighting off a predator seeking to take her from them. And now, five years later, Borgman and her team are back to bring us another absolutely bonkers true-crime-based story. Girl in the Picture will follow the heartbreaking tale of Sharon Marshall and her father, Franklin Floyd, who made his daughter’s life a living hell. Dropping on Netflix on July 6, the streaming service has released a heart-pounding trailer for what’s to come in their newest documentary.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Modern Family Spinoff Script Has Been Written

Jesse Tyler Ferguson revealed that a Modern Family spinoff script has been written, but it doesn't have a network. On the Tony Awards Red Carpet Sunday night, Ferguson confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that a script exists. However, back in May, Ferguson appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he said that ABC had "decided against" a spinoff.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
AOL Corp

‘The Old Man’ Stars Jeff Bridges as a Wizened Superspy: TV Review

Jeff Bridges, in his new series “The Old Man,” is playing the kind of spy they don’t make anymore. His Dan Chase is, even at an advanced age, a master tactician; he repeatedly bests men many years younger than he is in hand-to-hand combat. He’s also winningly persuasive, so much so that the FBI counterintelligence chief tasked with finding him (John Lithgow) can’t resist giving him a head start.
TV SERIES
IGN

Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hein
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Annette Bening
Person
Big L
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Ben Falcone
Person
Jeff Bridges
Person
Jeff Daniels
Variety

‘Blonde’ Trailer: Ana de Armas Stuns as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s NC-17 Drama

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has debuted the first evocative footage from Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. The movie, based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, is notable for its NC-17 rating. The supporting cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. The official “Blonde” synopsis from Netflix reads: “[The film] boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, ‘Blonde’ blurs the lines of...
MOVIES
UPI News

'Lincoln Lawyer' returns for Season 2, to be based on 'The Fifth Witness'

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a second season on Tuesday. Season 2 will be based on the Michael Connelly book The Fifth Witness. The Fifth Witness is the fourth book in Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller, a lawyer who practices out of his Lincoln Town Car in Los Angeles.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typecasting#The New York Times#Fx#Cia#American Rust
Primetimer

Ten Great Music Docs to Watch This Summer

This week on the Primetimer Podcast: Forget Lollapalooza — streaming TV is where you'll find the biggest artists and the very best music docs this summer. Primetimer's reviews editor Mark Blankenship (who knows a little something about music) shares his picks. Also: Squid Game is now officially a real...
MUSIC
Primetimer

Hacks Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

Acclaimed comedy Hacks has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max. Hacks follows Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) as they work to refresh Deborah's material. Season 2 explores the complicated relationship between Deborah and Ava as they take Deborah's comedy routine on tour.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Old Man Review: Jeff Bridges Shines in Tense Political Thriller Without a Clear Good Guy

Bridges stars as an ex-CIA operative whose past begins to catch up with him. There's a moment about halfway through the series premiere of The Old Man where Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is sitting with his grandson, building a castle out of blocks. We don't know anything about Harper yet, but he lives in quite the estate and comes across as thoughtful and articulate. "Space is the breath of art," he says, quoting Frank Lloyd Wright in an attempt to convey some lesson to his grandson. While the grandson might be too young to understand, The Old Man itself could be said to embody the philosophy of that quote. As the series unfolds, it leaves a lot of space for the characters, action, and impactful moments to breathe, creating a slow burn that's often very effective.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Primetimer

Love, Victor Says Goodbye, Netflix Bows God's Favorite Idiot

It’s the end of the road for Love, Victor, but the gay rom-com is going out big. The show's third and final season will stream on both Hulu and Disney+, a move that brings Love, Victor full circle, as it was originally developed for Disney+, before it was controversially moved to Hulu because it was termed "too mature" for the family friendly streaming service.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Old Man - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of The Old Man has started airing on FX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Game of Thrones Jon Snow Sequel in Development at HBO

HBO is developing a Game of Thrones sequel series centered on Jon Snow, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Thursday night. Kit Harington is in talks to reprise his role as Snow in the new drama series, which is currently in the early stages. In the eighth and final season of...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Will Forte to Headline Bodkin, the Obamas' First Drama Series

Will Forte is slated to star in Bodkin, the Obamas' first scripted drama series at Netflix. Bodkin is a seven-episode comedic thriller that follows a group of podcasters investigating the disappearance of three strangers in a coastal Irish town. Forte will play Gilbert Power, an American podcaster on the hunt for the next big story. He travels to Ireland to learn more about his family's roots and finds himself enmeshed in this new case.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy