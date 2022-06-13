ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Bend street paving schedule for the week of June 13

By Thatcher Boyd
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The paving schedule for the week of June 13 has been announced as part of South Bend’s Rebuilding Our Streets Plan. On-street parking will be temporarily...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Multi-neighborhood garage sale underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four South Bend neighborhoods have come together to coordinate a massive garage sale weekend. The big sale kicks off on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The participating neighborhoods are Fox Run, Nature’s Gate, Augustine Lakes, and Westwood Hills @ Elbel.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Indiana Black Expo to hold South Bend Juneteenth celebration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo will be holding their annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday at LaSalle park. Festivities run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature local vendors, live music and skills contests. The celebration is held to commemorate African American freedom...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s old Bendix building demolished

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Say goodbye to Bendix. A huge piece of the past is being demolished on South Bend’s west side. The demolition permit calls for the destruction of five separate buildings with nearly 400,000 square feet of space (buildings 2, 2A, 2B, 3, and 3A). “I...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Third Thursdays in downtown Mishawaka

You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Street Parking#Diamonds#Rose#Alley#Urban Construction#Traffic#Bulla St#Ford St#Inglewood#Concord Ave#Lombardy
abc57.com

Kosciusko County residents continue to deal with storm damage

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. --- Thousands of people across Michiana are still dealing with the effects of Monday night's severe storms. Along with damage from fallen trees and branches, many homes are still left without power. Local power companies have been working around the clock and providing updates to customers about the power restoration, but the damage that the storm caused was very extensive to power lines and poles.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Modified trash pick-up schedule next week in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced a modified trash pickup schedule for Juneteenth. No trash will be picked up on Monday, and that means:. - Areas that are normally serviced on Mondays will have their trash picked up on Tuesday. - Tuesday areas will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of Buchanan raises parking ticket fees to combat traffic violations

BUCHANAN, Mi. -- Residents and business owners have all noticed increased traffic in downtown Buchanan, as customers frequenting businesses-- including the several dispensaries-- have brought with them increased traffic violations, such as parking in non-designated spots or in front of hydrants, parking cars in spaces longer than they're supposed to, or leaving their cars out overnight.
BUCHANAN, MI
abc57.com

Mishawaka Troop Town breaks ground on next construction phase

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Indiana’s first-ever Tiny House Veteran Village made its way into phase two of construction on Monday at 6 p.m. City Council members and the Mayor were present for the groundbreaking ceremony on the site of what will soon be seven new homes. The village will help...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Cooling centers open throughout Michiana

Cooling centers have opened throughout Michiana to help residents deal with the high temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. La Porte:. LaPorte City Fire. Daytona Street. 8 am-10 pm.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of Buchanan increases fees for parking violations

BUCHANAN, Mich. -- The City of Buchanan has announced a fee increase to $25 for parking violations effective as of July 1. The City of Buchanan Police Department wishes to remind residents that parking is not permitted on city streets or in municipal parking areas between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.
BUCHANAN, MI
abc57.com

Merrifield Pool reopens June 18 following Tuesday fight

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The Merrifield Pool will reopen on Saturday after closing Tuesday night due to a fight. The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department released a video and a list of guidelines ahead of the reopening. Open swim will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. The complex will...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

The Great Race coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Over 150 vintage automobiles will arrive at the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum on June 22 as a part of the 2022 edition of the Great Race, a competitive controlled-speed endurance driving competition. The museums will serve as a lunch checkpoint during the nine-day,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Car show to benefit Berrien County police and fire departments

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- A car show benefitting the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and the Berrien County Firefighters Association will take place on Saturday in St. Joseph. Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., a wide variety of vehicles, from new and old cars to antique tractors and motorcycles, will...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Salvation Army Kroc Center active as cooling center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center is one of the newly established cooling centers for residents enduring extreme temperatures. Director of Marketing, Ken Lavery, said the center wanted to offer a safe haven for people to stay out of the heat. "We just thought that there was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Merrifield Pool closes doors after large fight Tuesday evening

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Michiana has one less community pool open for swimming. Wednesday would have been a perfect day to go for a swim, but when some Mishawaka residents tried to do just that at Merrifield Pool, they instead found out that their pool will be closed until further notice because of a large fight that broke out on Tuesday evening.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Fire damages building in Bourbon Township

BOURBON, Ind. – A building was damaged by a fire Friday afternoon in Bourbon, Marshall County dispatch reported. A call came in at 12:30 p.m. reporting the fire in the 7000 block of South Cedar Road. Firefighters say the building was engulfed in flames.
BOURBON, IN
22 WSBT

A Benton Harbor organization is paying teens to find work

Benton Harbor, Mich. — While teens spent time volunteering, another organization is looking to pay teens to find work. “One of the reasons a lot of individuals don't go back to work is the barriers that stop them, whether that be transportation, education, financial responsibilities. We know that finances are really difficult in terms of trying to find training and education. We are here to help with those things,” said Mary Murphy.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

What do the Letters on Top of Kalamazoo Street Signs Mean?

Ever wonder what the letters and symbols mean on top of street signs in Downtown Kalamazoo? Wonder no more. While having breakfast at the Blue Dolphin in Downtown Kalamazoo last weekend I noticed the letter 'K' above the Burdick Street sign and the letter 'S' over the Cedar Street sign. I'm not sure how I've never noticed that before. I asked our waitress, she also had no idea. Driving around I found a street sign with the letter 'B' on top. We can safely rule out North, South, East, and West. So, what's going on here? It turns out, the letters represent which district of Kalamazoo you're in. Downtown Kalamazoo is divided into these six districts:
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Fringe Festival brings 25 artistic acts to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- More than 25 different artistic acts will be performing over the course of four days as a part of the Fringe Festival, which runs from June 23 to June 26. The event is a joint collaboration by the South Bend Civic Theatre, Downtown South Bend Inc., and South Bend Venues Parks and Arts that showcases a wide-range of artistic talents.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy