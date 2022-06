Following the nationwide outrage surrounding the death of George Floyd, Matt James, who was set to be a contestant on an upcoming season of The Bachelorette, was quickly thrust into the role of America's first Black Bachelor. His season was billed as a landmark move for ABC, but his journey for love quickly spiraled when his frontrunner, Rachael Kirkconnell, was found to have attended an antebellum South-themed party and had liked racially insensitive social media posts. The controversy caused a firestorm and prompted deep conversations about race that James now says the show wasn't capable of handling.

