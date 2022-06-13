ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Sentenced After Illegally Trafficking Monkey

 4 days ago

Illustrative photo

Florida Man News By Evan Green

A Florida man was put on probation after illegally selling a monkey to a celebrity.

The man, Jimmy Wayne Hammonds, was arrested and sentenced to spend five years on probation as a result of the incident.

Hammonds owned a business known for breeding and selling exotic animals but illegally sold a capuchin monkey to the unnamed celebrity.

The monkey was seized by authorities, and this later led to Hammonds's arrest, who was later accused of illegally selling to buyers all across the country.

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

