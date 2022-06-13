Lower rates, faster Internet? Proponents want Fairhaven town meeting to OK town broadband

FAIRHAVEN – Town meeting members can take a second step toward establishing a town broadband system with two-thirds approval of article 34 at the June 18 town meeting.

Two positive votes in two town meetings are needed to proceed with planning, and the first was recorded at town meeting last June.

The two town meetings have to be held at intervals of not less than two months and not more than 13 months.

Article 34 establishes a municipal light plant, a utility which in this case would be used for internet infrastructure. The article passed last June with the required two-thirds majority vote, 143 to 20.

State law allows a municipality to establish its own telecommunications system and/or broadband network under the utility designation.

Proponents say it would to allow for increased internet and cable options in town, and lower rates, as well as provide optimum internet speeds.

Approving the municipal light plant doesn’t automatically mean the town will build its own fiber optic network. It does allow the town to seek the funding. In addition to borrowing, the service would be funded through rate payers wishing to opt into the network. According to estimates provided before last year’s town meeting, at least 40% of property owners in town are required to make the municipal light plant sustainable.

The project would be entirely voluntary for residents, and no tax dollars would be used to fund the network.

The June 18 town meeting will be the first in-person session since 2019, and COVID precautions have been recommended by the town moderator in consultation with the health agent, town counsel and the precinct chairs for the town meeting preview/precinct meetings June 15, as well as town meeting on June 18.

