Ohio Man Tasered, Gassed After Shootout With Police in 5-hour Standoff

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 4 days ago


Ohio Police ShootoutSCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor

An Ohio man is charged with attempted murder after he shot at police during a tense standoff on Saturday night. Just after 6 pm, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 3000 block of N. CR 27.


Ohio Shootout SceneSCDN photo archives

Family members, including two little children, had fled a home after an altercation involving a 36-year-old Ray Freeze and locked themselves in the pole barn. After deputies spoke to the family, they headed to the home to speak with Mr. Freeze. When deputies announced themselves, he began shooting at them with an AR-15 rifle. Deputies dove for cover and returned fire. However, they remained pinned down and unable to escape to safety.

Police called for backup and set up a perimeter around the home while they waited for an armored vehicle to arrive from a nearby county. Officers evacuated neighbors for safety. During this time, Freeze fired several shots from the home in the direction of deputies.


Ohio Shootout SceneOhio Sheriff's Office

Once an armored vehicle arrived, officers were able to take the family and the pinned-down deputies to safety. A crisis negotiator then attempted to get Mr. Freeze to answer his phone. After 20 minutes of trying to contact him, police launched tear gas into the home.

Freeze came out of the home, but still refused to comply with requests from the officers. Officers deployed a Taser and took him into custody just before midnight.

Police arrested Ray Arley Freeze III and charged him with attempted murder. Additional charges are pending the results of an investigation.

Sheriff Fredrick W. Stevens said, “I am extremely thankful that the deputies were not hit with the first volley of rounds he fired at them, and also grateful we were able to get the family to safety. We have great cooperation in this county with all law enforcement working together and it again showed during this incident. I cannot thank the responding law enforcement agencies, fire agencies, ambulance agencies, and civilian SCERT team for their assistance during this highly volatile situation!”

