Florida Man Dies in Alligator-Infested Lake

 4 days ago

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor

The body of a Florida man recovered from a lake is missing three limbs and officials suspect alligators may be to blame.

The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was found dead in a lake in Taylor Park which is right next to a Frisbee course. Officials say McGuinness was known to salvage Frisbees from the lake in order to resell them.

Police believe alligators are responsible for McGuinesses missing limbs but they aren't sure if gators caused his death or merely had a few bites after he died from another cause. Officials say they'll have more information when the full autopsy report comes back in a couple of months.

Florida wildlife officials did catch two large gators in the lake recently, but necropsies didn't show any sign that they'd consumed humans.

Rebecca Jones
4d ago

"Had a few bites"???? Where is the respect for him and his family. Not a fan of this writer.

That Guy said what
4d ago

That guy I'd known around town for picking stuff out of the lakes including golf balls and stuff. He's always drunk so who knows 🤷

Roxy
4d ago

for all y'all northern people please stay out of Florida lakes in ponds you can get eating very fast 🐊🐊🐊

