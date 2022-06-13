Florida man dies in lake SCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor

The body of a Florida man recovered from a lake is missing three limbs and officials suspect alligators may be to blame.

The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was found dead in a lake in Taylor Park which is right next to a Frisbee course. Officials say McGuinness was known to salvage Frisbees from the lake in order to resell them.

Florida Man Dies in Alligator-Infested Lake SCDN Graphics Department

Florida Man Attacked By Alligator on Smoke Break

Police believe alligators are responsible for McGuinesses missing limbs but they aren't sure if gators caused his death or merely had a few bites after he died from another cause. Officials say they'll have more information when the full autopsy report comes back in a couple of months.

Florida wildlife officials did catch two large gators in the lake recently, but necropsies didn't show any sign that they'd consumed humans.