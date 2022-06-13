ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Horvath: ‘Don’t say gay, don’t say West Hollywood’

By Larry Block
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Councilmember Lindsey Horvath has dropped mention of West Hollywood from her website as she plans a run against Bob Hertzberg for the open seat on the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors District 3. If you thought “Don’t Say Gay” was bad in Florida … Lindsey Horvath dropped the West...

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

