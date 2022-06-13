ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCDNReports

2 Shot at Dangerous Ohio Apartment Complex

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMaRo_0g8s3UA800
Dangerous Ohio Apartment ShootingSCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent

Ohio Police say alcohol may behind an overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

TPD says the call came in just before 2 am on Sunday. When officers responded to the Greenbelt Place Apartments in the 200-block of East Elm Avenue, they found two people had been shot.

Bizarre Ohio Arson Murder-Suicide Attempt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuiFM_0g8s3UA800
Dangerous Ohio Apartment Complex LocationSCDN photo archives

Shootings are certainly nothing new at the apartment complex. A man was shot at his sister's apartment in the complex back on May 17 and there have been multiple shootings over the last five years.

Ohio Woman Charged in Shooting

Last year, Representative Marcy Kaptur called for an investigation into the low-income housing project describing it as riddled with bugs, mice, and violence. "On behalf of the residents of Cherrywood, our office has requested an onsite inspection by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to immediately assess serious health and safety concerns at the complex and to put in place an immediate plan for corrective action."

Playground Engulfed in Flames: Ohio Fire Marshal Investigates

First responders transported the two injured individuals to a nearby hospital via ambulance. Fortunately, officers say the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say that alcohol may be behind the shooting. They did not release the names or ages of the victims or identify any suspects in the shooting.

Comments / 46

Sara
4d ago

And Biden wants MORE of these housing developments all over including in nice quiet small towns and in areas with low to no crime. The government swamp creatures want everyone dependent on the government.

Reply(3)
9
Jackie Marini
4d ago

If it's government apartments then why doesn't the government fix the bugs trash and all they are supposed to .And do back ground checks ???????????JS I'm sure there are little ones that live in that environment what a shame .😔

Reply(5)
14
Rochelle Grahams
4d ago

The government need to take out all the trash that's in there and redue, the whole building cause it's trifling, the ppl their ain't used to nthn they like living like animals then wants to complain about something they keeping up. JUS CONDEMN THE WHOLE BUILDING

Reply
5
Related
SCDNReports

2 Arrests In Deadly Ohio Shooting

Summer break proved deadly for a 17-year-old Ohio boy. Now, police say two other teens were arrested for his shooting death. The tragedy that took a young life and forever changed the future of two other young men happened on Tuesday evening in the 4000 block of Burnham.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Fatal Ohio Stabbing Under Investigation

Fatal Ohio Stabbing Under InvestigationSCDN photo archives. A deadly start to summer vacation for an Ohio boy. Police are investigating a stabbing that led to the death of a 14-year-old. Police learned of the incident when a severely injured 14-year-old Martaires Taylor was dropped off at the fire station on W. Broad Street.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Low Income Housing#Violent Crime#Ohio Police#Tpd
SCDNReports

Fatal Ohio Home Explosion Investigated

Ohio Home Explosion InvestigatedSCDN photo archives. The Ohio Fire Marshal is investigating a home explosion that killed three people on Saturday. The victims were in a home in 4900 block of E. 81st Street when it suddenly exploded just after 6:30 pm.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

2 Bodies Discovered At Indiana Home

2 Bodies Discovered at Indiana HomeSCDN photo archives. Indiana police are investigating after a tragic discovery in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue. Officers were dispatched to a home on S. Keystone around 9 pm on Wednesday evening. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered two dead bodies. Officers suspect the cause of death is a double overdose, however, the incident is still under investigation.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Rehab For Woman Charged in West Virginia Deputy's Death

Rehab for Woman Charged in West Virginia Deputy's DeathSCDN photo archives. A West Virginia judge ordered that the woman who admitted she bought a gun for a convicted felon who later used it in a deadly shootout be released from jail to enter a rehab facility.
SCDNReports

Drunk Ohio Dad Left Little Ones in Dangerous Situation

An Ohio dad with a history of drunk driving left his children in a potentially deadly situation so he could go out drinking. Police say an 8-year-old boy was wandering alone on a busy four-lane road. He told folks who stopped to help him that his father, Misael Deleon, frequently leaves him and his little sister alone for long periods of time to go drinking.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

North Carolina Child Drowns in Pool

North Carolina Child Drowns in PoolSCDN Photo Archive. A 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead after drowning in a backyard pool in North Carolina. The girl, identified as Za’myah Judge, drowned in a pool. Despite life-saving efforts from both her family and emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

South Carolina Man Shoots Father-In-Law With Flare Gun

South Carolina Man Shoots Father-In-LawSCDN photo archives. by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor & Betty Smith. Father's Day should be pretty tense at Michael Jermaine Jefferson's house. Police say the 43-year-old man shot his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with .410 shotgun ammunition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
153K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy