2 Shot at Dangerous Ohio Apartment Complex

Dangerous Ohio Apartment Shooting SCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent

Ohio Police say alcohol may behind an overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

TPD says the call came in just before 2 am on Sunday. When officers responded to the Greenbelt Place Apartments in the 200-block of East Elm Avenue, they found two people had been shot.

Dangerous Ohio Apartment Complex Location SCDN photo archives

Shootings are certainly nothing new at the apartment complex. A man was shot at his sister's apartment in the complex back on May 17 and there have been multiple shootings over the last five years.

Last year, Representative Marcy Kaptur called for an investigation into the low-income housing project describing it as riddled with bugs, mice, and violence. "On behalf of the residents of Cherrywood, our office has requested an onsite inspection by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to immediately assess serious health and safety concerns at the complex and to put in place an immediate plan for corrective action."

First responders transported the two injured individuals to a nearby hospital via ambulance. Fortunately, officers say the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say that alcohol may be behind the shooting. They did not release the names or ages of the victims or identify any suspects in the shooting.