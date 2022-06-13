Ohio Man Busted with Drugs, Cash, Guns, and Stolen Cars Ohio Mugshot

Ohio State News by Betty Smith

After a multi-agency investigation, an Ohio man was arrested on federal drug and firearms charges, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was involved.

According to police, five of the firearms were stolen, and two of the vehicles were stolen from car dealerships that crossed state lines.

According to jail records, John Brown is currently being held in County Jail on a federal hold. Over three kilograms of fentanyl, a large amount of cash, seven firearms, and four vehicles were discovered during the investigation.

Fentanyl in three kilograms has the potential to kill 1.5 million people. according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.