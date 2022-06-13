ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Man Busted with Drugs, Cash, Guns, and Stolen Cars

Ohio Man Busted with Drugs, Cash, and Stolen Cars

Ohio State News by Betty Smith

After a multi-agency investigation, an Ohio man was arrested on federal drug and firearms charges, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was involved.

According to police, five of the firearms were stolen, and two of the vehicles were stolen from car dealerships that crossed state lines.

According to jail records, John Brown is currently being held in County Jail on a federal hold. Over three kilograms of fentanyl, a large amount of cash, seven firearms, and four vehicles were discovered during the investigation.

Fentanyl in three kilograms has the potential to kill 1.5 million people. according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Follow this case. You will see the reason this country has a problem with guns. This man is a felon with stolen firearms. Watch the punishment he gets for this and you will know why guns are a major problem in America. They will not prosecute this man fully. I says no new firearms laws until you follow the laws that are in effect now and prosecute to the fullest extent of the current laws.

