North Carolina Man Arrested After Murdering and Hiding Friend’s Body SCDN Photo Archive

North Carolina State News By Evan Green

A man in North Carolina was arrested after being charged with murdering his friend in a tiny town of just over 3,000 people and moving his body to another town.

Onzie Putnam Cox was charged with killing his friend, Preston Shadrack Mayo, inside of his home.

North Carolina Man Killed in Farm Explosion

Tiny North Carolina Town Rocked by Strange Murder Illustrative photo

North Carolina Man Dies After Coworker Runs Over Him with Forklift

Police did not reveal why Cox may have committed the murder, but police did state that Cox reportedly moved the body to a home about eight miles away from where the murder occurred.

North Carolina Mother Arrested for Drowning Her 2-Year-Old Son

Cox was arrested soon after Mayo’s body was found, and was charged after being interviewed by police.