Tiny North Carolina Town Rocked by Strange Murder
North Carolina State News By Evan Green
A man in North Carolina was arrested after being charged with murdering his friend in a tiny town of just over 3,000 people and moving his body to another town.
Onzie Putnam Cox was charged with killing his friend, Preston Shadrack Mayo, inside of his home.
Police did not reveal why Cox may have committed the murder, but police did state that Cox reportedly moved the body to a home about eight miles away from where the murder occurred.
Cox was arrested soon after Mayo’s body was found, and was charged after being interviewed by police.
Comments / 17