ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tiny North Carolina Town Rocked by Strange Murder

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FZFi_0g8s2SQt00
North Carolina Man Arrested After Murdering and Hiding Friend’s BodySCDN Photo Archive

North Carolina State News By Evan Green

A man in North Carolina was arrested after being charged with murdering his friend in a tiny town of just over 3,000 people and moving his body to another town.

Onzie Putnam Cox was charged with killing his friend, Preston Shadrack Mayo, inside of his home.

North Carolina Man Killed in Farm Explosion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfY8O_0g8s2SQt00
Tiny North Carolina Town Rocked by Strange MurderIllustrative photo

North Carolina Man Dies After Coworker Runs Over Him with Forklift

Police did not reveal why Cox may have committed the murder, but police did state that Cox reportedly moved the body to a home about eight miles away from where the murder occurred.

North Carolina Mother Arrested for Drowning Her 2-Year-Old Son

Cox was arrested soon after Mayo’s body was found, and was charged after being interviewed by police.

Comments / 17

Clyde Watter
4d ago

That is the only thing the town will talk about for years, and If he has family there they might as well start planning on moving.

Reply
9
roze albina
4d ago

Sad for the family of this man. Sad people think it's okay to murder someone if they don't like something they say or do.

Reply
2
Related
SCDNReports

North Carolina Swimmer Dies on Beach After Drowning

North Carolina Swimmer Dies on Beach After DrowningSCDN Photo Archive. A man in North Carolina was pulled from the ocean by tourists after drowning, then died on the beach. The unidentified man was reportedly from Buxton and was swimming at a beach in the Outer Banks when the incident occurred.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

North Carolina Child Drowns in Pool

North Carolina Child Drowns in PoolSCDN Photo Archive. A 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead after drowning in a backyard pool in North Carolina. The girl, identified as Za’myah Judge, drowned in a pool. Despite life-saving efforts from both her family and emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday […]
ACCIDENTS
SCDNReports

Rehab For Woman Charged in West Virginia Deputy's Death

Rehab for Woman Charged in West Virginia Deputy's DeathSCDN photo archives. A West Virginia judge ordered that the woman who admitted she bought a gun for a convicted felon who later used it in a deadly shootout be released from jail to enter a rehab facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
kiss951.com

This is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in North Carolina

Everyone had a chance to eat. However, what are Americans choosing to consume? TOP Data has identified the top fast-food chains based on consumer trends for fast-food chains in America. It’s probably not the one you think of when you think of the top fast-food chains in North Carolina that TOP Data analyzed the spending habits of 12 million Americans.
RESTAURANTS
SCDNReports

South Carolina Man Shoots Father-In-Law With Flare Gun

South Carolina Man Shoots Father-In-LawSCDN photo archives. by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor & Betty Smith. Father's Day should be pretty tense at Michael Jermaine Jefferson's house. Police say the 43-year-old man shot his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with .410 shotgun ammunition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Violent Crime#Murderillustrative
police1.com

N.C. police fly to Puerto Rico to find new recruits

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A police department in North Carolina is looking further south to find police recruits: Puerto Rico. The U.S. territory has become increasingly popular for police recruiting, reports Up And Coming Weekly. Mainland police departments tend to offer better pay and benefits than in Puerto Rico – where last year officers went on strike to demand a better pension plan, according to the report. Puerto Rico officers do not get Social Security or health insurance after retirement, and they only get 30% to 40% of their salary upon retirement, said Gina Hawkins, Fayetteville’s Chief of Police.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC pizza chain Cugino Forno paid workers as little as $1.19 an hour, investigation finds

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Department of Labor investigation discovered that a popular group of pizza restaurants in North Carolina denied its employees’ full wages, overtime pay and took their tips. According to the Department of Labor, Cugino Forno paid as little as $1.19 per hour as a cash wage to workers in their Greensboro, Winston-Salem and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

2022 North Carolina Blueberry Festival is back in person

BURGAW, N.C. — North Carolina is known for a lot of things, including the ever delicious and profitable blueberry. This weekend, the sweet blue treat will be celebrated at the North Carolina Blueberry Festival as the event makes a big return to the Tar Heel state. In its 19th...
BURGAW, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Georgia, South Carolina line

AUGUSTA, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Friday morning near the Georgia/South Carolina line, according to the USGS. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The 2.16 magnitude quake happened about 2 a.m. in Harlem, Georgia, which is west of Augusta. So far there are no reports of...
AUGUSTA, GA
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
153K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy