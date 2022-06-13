ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 Shots Fired at Michigan Discount Liquor Store Shootout

 4 days ago

Michigan Liquor Store ShootoutSCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent

Michigan deputies arrested three people after a shootout in the parking lot of Bronco Liquor discount store at 5034 W. KL Street.

Officers say the potentially dangerous incident happened at 10 pm on Friday night. When deputies arrived on the scene they learned that two groups of people in the parking lot got into a verbal argument that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Investigators found more than 40 spent shell casings on the scene.

12-Year-Old Opens Fire While Robbing Michigan Gas Station

Michigan Liquor Store Shootout LocationSCDN photo archives

Young Michigan Girl Shot to Death While at a Sleepover

Despite the number of shots fired and there being a number of shoppers at the store, it appears no one was injured. Witnesses and surveillance video were able to provide descriptions of the suspects and officers managed to track three people they suspect of involvement in the incident down at a nearby trailer park. Another suspect is still at large.

Charges in the case are pending.

Comments / 79

Guest
4d ago

Headline is extremely inflammatory. Tell it calmly for heaven's sake. The number of shots is not the story. Sounds like an attack on the store. "Parking lot argument leads to gunfire; no injuries."

Reply(3)
34
Jim Harris
4d ago

I find it disturbingly WEIRD that the reporters report gives a street address but no city location ! To the reporter and the Company they work for......DUH , maybe you should go back to journalism school !

Reply(2)
25
Bethany Levasseur
4d ago

thank God that nobody was hurt but we need to find a way to stop this kind of violence is becoming an epidemic in this country people argue all the time and there's no reason to pull out a gun we need help really bad

Reply(7)
26
