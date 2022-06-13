40 Shots Fired at Michigan Discount Liquor Store Shootout

Michigan Liquor Store Shootout SCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent

Michigan deputies arrested three people after a shootout in the parking lot of Bronco Liquor discount store at 5034 W. KL Street.

Officers say the potentially dangerous incident happened at 10 pm on Friday night. When deputies arrived on the scene they learned that two groups of people in the parking lot got into a verbal argument that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Investigators found more than 40 spent shell casings on the scene.

Michigan Liquor Store Shootout Location SCDN photo archives

Despite the number of shots fired and there being a number of shoppers at the store, it appears no one was injured. Witnesses and surveillance video were able to provide descriptions of the suspects and officers managed to track three people they suspect of involvement in the incident down at a nearby trailer park. Another suspect is still at large.

Charges in the case are pending.