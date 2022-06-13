ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen knocks back Brentford offer

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
What the papers say

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly eager to leave Brentford despite the lucrative deal he has been offered to extend his contract, the Daily Express writes. The 30-year-old, who has enjoyed a miraculous return to action after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championship, is reportedly wanted by his former club Tottenham as well as Manchester United.

United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly on course to reunite with two of his old Ajax players – Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Antony, 22. The Red Devils’ new boss is hoping to turn around the club’s fortunes and the Daily Mirror writes a double move for Barcelona playmaker De Jong and Brazilian winger Antony could kickstart the rebuild.

Erik ten Hag reportedly on course to reunite with two of his old Ajax favourites (PA) (PA Media)

The Daily Telegraph reports that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning to target a Premier League return after reaching an agreement with Paris St Germain that will see him step down as head coach. The paper claims that under the terms of the 50-year-old’s contract he and his staff – assistants Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Pochettino’s son Sebastiano – are due a pay-off of up to 20million euros.

Barcelona are reportedly lining up Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly should they miss out on Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde to Chelsea. The Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says if Barca are unable to sign the 23-year-old France international, they will turn to the 30-year-old Napoli player, who could cost 40m euros (£34.1m).

Players to watch

Netherlands’ Steven Bergwijn has been linked with Ajax (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Steven Bergwijn: 90min reports the 24-year-old Tottenham forward has been targeted by a number of clubs including Ajax as the Holland winger looks to leave north London.

James McAtee: The Manchester City and England Under-21s midfielder could be heading to Huddersfield for a season-long loan, according to the Sun.

newschain

Tottenham seal £25m deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

Tottenham have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton. The midfielder moves to Spurs for a £25million fee which could increase due to add-ons, the PA news agency understands. Bissouma has signed a four-year deal and becomes the third summer signing made since Antonio Conte’s side secured Champions...
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Christian Eriksen
newschain

Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen will not go to Celtic with defeatist attitude

Jim Goodwin insists Aberdeen will not travel to Parkhead for their opening 2022/23 cinch Premiership fixture against champions Celtic with a “defeatist” attitude. The Dons drew the short straw for their first game of the new campaign on Sunday, July 31, where Ange Postecoglou’s side begin the defence of their crown on the day they unfurl the championship flag in front of what is certain to be a full house.
newschain

Callum Hendry joins Salford after leaving St Johnstone

Callum Hendry has signed for Salford on a two-year deal after leaving St Johnstone. The 24-year-old forward scored 14 goals in all competitions last season which included a loan spell at Kilmarnock. Hendry, who had previous loan spells at Aberdeen and Brechin, joins the English League Two outfit who in...
newschain

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.
newschain

Hibernian fine defender Ryan Porteous over conduct on night out

Hibernian have issued a statement “fully condemning the actions” of Ryan Porteous after the defender was ordered to pay a woman compensation for hitting her with a tumbler during a night out. The 23-year-old defender pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable and reckless conduct after throwing the...
newschain

David Moyes and Declan Rice banned by UEFA for Eintracht Frankfurt incidents

West Ham boss David Moyes and captain Declan Rice have been banned by UEFA for one and two matches respectively following the club’s Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. European football’s governing body has announced Moyes will serve a one-game suspension for unsporting conduct while Rice received a two-match...
newschain

Southampton sign goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City

Southampton have signed Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City. The 20-year-old, capped 10 times by Ireland and who gained fame last year after saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in a World Cup qualifier in Portugal, has agreed a five-year deal at St Mary’s and becomes Saints’ first signing of the summer.
newschain

Jake Clarke-Salter makes QPR switch after Chelsea release

Jake Clarke-Salter said he was “over the moon” after joining QPR on a four-year deal. The 24-year-old defender joins the club on a free transfer following his release by Chelsea, having had previous loan spells with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse, Birmingham and Coventry. He told the QPR website:...
