Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in Face then Turns Gun on Police

 4 days ago

Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in Face

Ohio State News By Evan Green

A man in Ohio entered into a shootout with police after shooting another driver in the face.

The shooting occurred in Liberty Township, and the victim was apparently in shock as he acted as though nothing was wrong despite bleeding significantly from his wound.

Ohio Man Arrested Following Family Hostage Situation

Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in Face

Fired Ohio Little Caesar's Pizza Employee Shoots Manager

The shooting victim was driven to the hospital before EMS arrived, according to police. He was eventually airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When police arrived, they tried to pull the shooter over, but he instead stepped out of his vehicle and began shooting at the police.

Body Discovered at Ohio Meijer Store

The suspect was eventually detained by officers and was transported to a hospital where he is in stable condition and will soon face charges.

OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Hostage#Road Rage#Graphics Department#Ohio State News#Faceillustrative#Ems
