Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in Face then Turns Gun on Police

Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in Face SCDN Graphics Department

Ohio State News By Evan Green

A man in Ohio entered into a shootout with police after shooting another driver in the face.

The shooting occurred in Liberty Township, and the victim was apparently in shock as he acted as though nothing was wrong despite bleeding significantly from his wound.

The shooting victim was driven to the hospital before EMS arrived, according to police. He was eventually airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When police arrived, they tried to pull the shooter over, but he instead stepped out of his vehicle and began shooting at the police.

The suspect was eventually detained by officers and was transported to a hospital where he is in stable condition and will soon face charges.