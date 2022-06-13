ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Heinz House education program director facing sex crime charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A program director at the Sarah Heinz House has been arrested and is facing child sex crime charges.

According to the Post-Gazette , Nicholas Gindele faces several charges related to alleged abuse of a 6-year-old boy.

The alleged victim is a child whom Gindele is said to have babysat.

Gindele is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

