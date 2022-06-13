ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDKA Links: June 13-19

Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.

PennDOT Closed for Juneteenth

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Monday announced all of its driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, June 18 through Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth National Freedom Day. Click here for more details.

Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma

The organization is hosting the 10th anniversary of its 5K on Saturday. For more information, click here.

CBS Pittsburgh

Two more Pittsburgh Starbucks locations vote to unionize

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Employees at two more Starbucks locations in Pittsburgh have voted to unionize. This makes six locations in the Pittsburgh area that have voted to do so. The two new locations are Penn Center East and Eastside. Now, more than 150 Starbucks stores across the United States have unionized in the last six months. There are also still pending union elections at about 100 more locations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Speed humps coming to 3 Pittsburgh streets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Speed humps are soon coming to three city streets. The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced speed humps are coming to Haberman Avenue in Mount Washington, Stratmore Street in Crafton Heights and Bascom Avenue in Perry North. Officials said data showed more than 50 percent of drivers went over the posted 25 miles per hour speed limit. Each project this month will include the constriction of four speed humps."The rate of speeding along with the crash history in these areas indicated a strong need for traffic calming intervention," DOMI said in a release.Click here for more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

How to observe Juneteenth 2022 in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are a number of activities and celebrations planned around the Pittsburgh region to mark Juneteenth.Here's a look at a few of them.Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Celebration  The Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Celebration is happening June 17-19 at Point State Park and Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m."The parade is going to start on Saturday, June 18, at Freedom Corner. It goes down Fifth Avenue and onto the Point. And after the parade, we're going to have a voting rights forum," said William Marshall, founder of Stop the Violence Pittsburgh.The list of national artists...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire damages C&E Plastics building in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire damaged the C&E Plastics building in Beaver County on Thursday.The chief of the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, DJ Miller, said flames shot 20 feet above the roof and smoke could be seen from three counties. The fire started about an hour after the business closed at 3:30 p.m.Cliff Crighton, the owner of the company adjacent to C&E Plastics, said he was on his porch when he saw something unusual."I jumped on a golf cart and it was billowing out the doors. Then I went back to get a fire extinguisher and opened the door, it was...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland group plans Juneteenth programs in 3 communities

Greensburg’s Unity in the Community group has added Jeannette as a third Westmoreland County venue for its second annual weekend of programs celebrating the Juneteenth holiday. The Celebrating Freedom events begin Friday in Greensburg, with speakers and activities scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Westmoreland County YWCA...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The Furries return to Pittsburgh later this month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Furries are coming back this summer to Pittsburgh.After missing the last two years because of COVID-19, the Anthrocon Convention is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from June 30 to July 3. There will be new celebrations this year, including a block party in downtown Pittsburgh. The event celebrates human-like animal characters.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Musser's will open new location in Delmont

As the summer growing season kicks into high gear, Larry Musser of Musser’s Farm Market in Penn Township is gearing up to boost his production to make produce available in more locations. A new Musser’s store will open this summer in the former Second Fiddle location on Route 66...
DELMONT, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Gainey wants Pittsburgh healthcare giants to pitch into the city budget. In Erie, they already do.

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource) Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is in the process of conducting private talks with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network leaders in an effort to get the hospital giants to “pay their fair share” to the city. While Pittsburgh officials have wrestled with the issue for decades, they need only look about 100 miles north for an example of what a solution can look like.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Peters Township police chief supports bill for radar to catch speeding drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local police chief is pushing to get radar for police officers across the state. Pennsylvania is the only state that does not allow municipal police to use radar. That's why Peters Township Police Chief Douglas Grimes is pushing to change that. He said using radar is the most effective way to track speeders.Grimes said the biggest complaint he gets from residents involves speeding, and he anticipates it getting worse."We continue to see increasing growth and population in the South Hills here, particularly Peters Township," said Grimes.His officers track speeders using several devices like stopwatches, VASCAR, NRAD and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shadyside Giant Eagle set to close next month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On July 23, the Shakespeare Street Giant Eagle in Shadyside will close as the plaza enters the next phase of development. "The Giant Eagle supermarket located at 6320 Shakespeare Street will close to the public at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 as ECHO Realty undertakes its next steps in its redevelopment plans for the plaza," Giant Eagle said in a statement provided to KDKA. In the wake of the closure, Giant Eagle is taking steps to help those who depend on the store to make sure they're taken care of while the new supermarket is being...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Mammatus clouds roll in, and Pittsburgh enjoys an unusual sky show.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers had a chance to enjoy an unusual and beautiful show in the skies Thursday evening. Mammatus clouds are not commonly seen, but they were on display in amazing fashion throughout the area. For everyone wondering what they were seeing way up there, Pittsburgh's Action Weather meteorologist...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrat Josh Shapiro calls Republican Doug Mastriano 'dangerous'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In his first sit-down interview in Pittsburgh since winning the Democratic nomination for governor, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his opponent, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, is "dangerous."KDKA political editor Jon Delano has more from his exclusive interview with the Democratic nominee.Shapiro wants Pennsylvanians to know that there is a stark difference on a number of issues between the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor. In describing Mastriano, he repeated one word multiple times: "dangerous.""I am someone who has stood up for law enforcement. I am someone who has stood up for the rule of law, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News Break
Politics
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Possessed Powder Cocaine and Crack

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Charleroi, PA, pleaded guilty in federal court this week to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Keith McCrae, 48, of Charleroi, PA, pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging him with possessing with the intent...
CHARLEROI, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wooden Door Winery's Allegheny Township location for sale

A popular winery in Allegheny Township is up for sale. Wooden Door Winery at 4087 Greenwood Road opened in 2010. Husband and wife wine-making team and co-owners Jeff and Krissy Pollick have a message for all of their loyal customers:. “We are open. We are not closing,” said Krissy Pollick...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PublicSource

‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states

When state Sen. Wayne Fontana suggests mandatory reassessment to his colleagues in Harrisburg, “Everybody looks at me like I’m nuts. … Anybody that’s elected, they’re afraid they’re going to get tagged with [ads that say] you want to raise property taxes.” The post ‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'American Rust' to return to Pittsburgh area for season 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — "American Rust" is returning to western Pennsylvania after all.Despite Showtime not ordering a second season of the show, "American Rust" was picked up for a second season by Amazon Freevee, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.The show's first season was filmed in western Pennsylvania and starred Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. The show was filmed in the Pittsburgh area for months before premiering in September 2021.The Post-Gazette reports season 2 will continue to film in the area. "You can't do this show anywhere else," showrunner Dan Futterman told the PG. "It's a character, the city of Pittsburgh, and also the south of there along the Mon River. ... I'm really grateful to Amazon Freevee for recognizing the value in this show and giving us a chance to keep telling this story. We have a lot of story left."Futterman said season 2's production could begin in November and continue for about four months. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

June Marks 50th Anniversary Of Hurricane Agnes

This month marks 50 years since Hurricane Agnes caused a significant amount of damage to many parts of the United States. It started to form on this day in 1972 as a tropical depression near the Yucatan Peninsula. It eventually made landfall starting in Florida before ending up in Pennsylvania on June 24th.
BUTLER, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

UPMC Breaks Ground on the Largest Hospital in Pittsburgh History

You may soon notice some construction in Oakland — more than usual, that is. UPMC just broke ground on a new $1.5 billion UPMC Presbytarian hospital project along Fifth Avenue and DeSoto Street, located in front of and connected to the current UPMC Presby. The new 17-story, 636-bed institution will be the largest hospital in Pittsburgh’s history, and the largest health care construction project in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
