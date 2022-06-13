KDKA Links: June 13-19

Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.

PennDOT Closed for Juneteenth

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Monday announced all of its driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, June 18 through Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth National Freedom Day. Click here for more details.

Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma

The organization is hosting the 10th anniversary of its 5K on Saturday. For more information, click here.