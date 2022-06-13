ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Teens Shot at Kentucky Park

 4 days ago

Kentucky Teens ShotSCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor

Police say five teenagers were shot near Big Four Bridge on Saturday night

Officers responded to Waterfront Park at around 9 pm and discovered that multiple teenagers had been injured at a shooting near the base of the bridge that connects Kentucky to Indiana.

Kentucky Man Arrested For Trying to Burn Down Rural King

Kentucky park shootingSCDN photo archives

Kentucky Teens Kill Family Members

First responders transported three of the teenagers to the hospital. One of the kids is currently in critical condition from their injuries. The other two teens transported themselves to the hospital.

Officials did not provide the ages or names of the victims or comment as to what prompted the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 49

Jeffrey B
4d ago

When you have people in Washington all the way up to the president endorsing lawless behavior and violence in step with soft on crime policies, then what the h*ll does anyone expect?

Reply
17
No Nonsense
4d ago

Seems it's always Louisville! Shootings, Riots, Marches and drive byes! This city is Kentucky's version of Chicago!

Reply
29
Debi Brown
4d ago

So glad I left Louisville!! It's a sesspool and you can thank the mayor for all of it. Hopefully the new mayor will be Republican and this nonsense will stop fisher is HORRIBLE along with metro council

Reply
9
