5 Teens Shot at Kentucky Park

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor

Police say five teenagers were shot near Big Four Bridge on Saturday night

Officers responded to Waterfront Park at around 9 pm and discovered that multiple teenagers had been injured at a shooting near the base of the bridge that connects Kentucky to Indiana.

First responders transported three of the teenagers to the hospital. One of the kids is currently in critical condition from their injuries. The other two teens transported themselves to the hospital.

Officials did not provide the ages or names of the victims or comment as to what prompted the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.