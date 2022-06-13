ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty After Dead Animals Found at Home

 4 days ago

By Evan Green

A woman in Indiana has been charged with both animal cruelty and child neglect after multiple dead and malnourished animals were found on her property.

Jennifer Lair was reported to Brownsburg police by a neighbor who claimed to have seen a dead dog in a bag on her property.

When police arrived, they found at least eight dead animals, including dogs, chickens, and ducks. Multiple other injured and malnourished animals were also found.

Lair lived on the property with her son, and so has been charged with child neglect in addition to multiple charges of animal cruelty.

ABOUT

We're an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise.

