Body Discovered at Dollar General in North Carolina

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skKr6_0g8rzNGj00
by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor

A shocking discovery at a North Carolina Dollar General Store -- a dead body.

According to Sheriff Blake Wallace, his deputies received a report of a dead body behind the Dollar General near Rones Chapel Road at 10 am in the morning.

Deputies immediately headed to the business and discovered a body lying near the back of the business. The man had apparently been shot several times.

The sheriff's office was later able to identify the man as Delquawn Antonio Newton. Newton, 28, was arrested back in 2019 after leading police on a chase during a traffic stop.

Back then, he was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, reckless driving, resisting police, littering, injury to personal property, driving left of center, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact Detective Matt Braswell at 910-296-2150.

Comments / 10

Dennis Smith
4d ago

Why bring up his arrest history? I haven’t read any arrest history of any other disease victims . You guys should stop with the foolery unless you are going to post everyone’s arrest history 🤷🏽‍♂️ My prayers goes out to his family 🙏🏽

Reply
27
AP_000875.bf5b4c8cb26344799f4bf4ac16b30e92.1307
4d ago

Oh yes because what he did in the past in 2019 is a major issue as to why there is a dead body behind a dollar general! I’m assuming your police had something to do with it being you find it imperative to remind of the faults.

Reply
8
Danae Martin
4d ago

What do his past history have to do with his death, that don't mean it was ok for someone to murder him. His family should look into this an have it removed. Smh

Reply
6
