Body Discovered at Dollar General in North Carolina SCDN Graphics Department

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor

A shocking discovery at a North Carolina Dollar General Store -- a dead body.

According to Sheriff Blake Wallace, his deputies received a report of a dead body behind the Dollar General near Rones Chapel Road at 10 am in the morning.

Deputies immediately headed to the business and discovered a body lying near the back of the business. The man had apparently been shot several times.

The sheriff's office was later able to identify the man as Delquawn Antonio Newton. Newton, 28, was arrested back in 2019 after leading police on a chase during a traffic stop.

Back then, he was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, reckless driving, resisting police, littering, injury to personal property, driving left of center, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact Detective Matt Braswell at 910-296-2150.