Sheep Fire in San Bernardino County

A retired truck driver has been charged with the 1993 murder of a 30-year-old Tulare woman whose body was found near Interstate 10 in Riverside County.Sherri Herrera's body was found on the eastbound Hayfield Road on-ramp to the I-10 in Desert Center on March 30, 1993. The mother of four children was last seen alive just a few days before her body was found.According to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, recently retired cross-country truck driver Douglas Thomas, 67, was arrested in late May in connection with a 1992 murder in Titus County, Texas. Thomas, who traveled extensively through the...

6 DAYS AGO