Sheep Fire in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire in San Bernardino County has spurred calls for some in the area to leave their homes as the fire grows. The so-called Sheep Fire broke out Saturday not far from...
Police were investigating an overnight shooting death in Rancho Mirage Friday morning at a mobile home park. Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies were called to a The Rancho Mirage RV and Mobile Village along the 70200 block of Highway 111 at approximately 10:00 p.m. That's where a man was shot in a residential trailer area, according
A brush fire, dubbed the Cherry Fire, stopped traffic on the southbound 5 Freeway just north of Santa Clarita Monday. The brush fire was stopped at about 5 acres in size, and is at 50 percent containment as of 5:03 p.m. Monday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
2 people dead, another injured after a three-vehicle wreck in Victorville (Victorville, CA)Nationwide Report. Two people lost their lives after a wreck early Tuesday morning in Victorville. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident took place at about 5:47 a.m. in the 14600 block of D Street [...]
CONTACT: Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief /, Public Information Officer. Two Alarm Fire Burns San Bernardino Commercial Building. Location: 500 Block of West 5th Street, San Bernardino. Incident: Commercial Structure Fire. Summary:. This morning San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire in the area of...
Evacuations have been ordered for the Desert Front area north of Wrightwood, due to a wildfire burning near the Angeles National Forest through the weekend. The wildfire, dubbed the Sheep Fire, has now grown to roughly 150 acres, and is still 5% contained. "The Sheep Fire has grown to 150...
A review was underway in Beaumont Thursday after drivers were left stranded in traffic jams throughout the city due to a freight train that blocked three major intersections for hours. Beaumont Police say they were notified of a Union Pacific train that had stopped on the railroad tracks in the city at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Sources: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Homer, California: A crash involving an upside down vehicle has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road. The crash was reported at 4:59 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 16th, 2022. Medical Engine 32 from San Bernardino...
PINION HILLS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small brush fire burned near Highway 138 Saturday afternoon. The Cholla Fire Incident was reported at about 3:54pm, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, on the corner of Cholla Road and Wintergreen Rd near Hwy 138 in the town of Pinion Hills.
(CBS) - Dogs whether big or small were seen riding the waves for the 25th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge and Surf Competition in Huntington Beach, California. A 10-year-old French bulldog named Cherie won the Small Surf Dog Competition, while Sugar the collie mix won in the large dog division.
San Bernardino Crash Left One Victorville Woman Dead. According to the initial investigation, the incident happened around 2:58 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a San Bernardino County Fire Department vehicle. Eventually, first responders arrived and transported the passenger of the car, 60-year-old Susie Swanson, to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 8-year-old boy was transported to a hospital after he was burned during a house fire in Victorville. At approximately 6:30 pm, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, crews from the Victorville Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire were dispatched to a structure fire on Silica Drive in the South East portion of the city.
Studio City, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters were called around 4:21 p.m. Saturday, June 11, to the Sheraton Universal Hotel on the 300 block of Universal Hollywood Drive in the Studio City neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley to investigate an unresponsive person when they noticed a warning of a potentially hazardous substance at the location of the person.
A retired truck driver has been charged with the 1993 murder of a 30-year-old Tulare woman whose body was found near Interstate 10 in Riverside County.Sherri Herrera's body was found on the eastbound Hayfield Road on-ramp to the I-10 in Desert Center on March 30, 1993. The mother of four children was last seen alive just a few days before her body was found.According to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, recently retired cross-country truck driver Douglas Thomas, 67, was arrested in late May in connection with a 1992 murder in Titus County, Texas. Thomas, who traveled extensively through the...
