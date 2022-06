Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino’s last film is so under wraps that the Oscar winner is even keeping his longtime collaborators guessing. “Pulp Fiction” star Samuel L. Jackson told the Los Angeles Times that he has no idea whether Tarantino will cast him in his magnum opus or not. “I don’t know. He’ll tell me or he won’t tell me,” Jackson said. “I didn’t hear from him at all when he did the Hollywood movie [“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”]. Usually, he’ll call me and say he’s doing something and ask how I feel about it.” Jackson had to...

MOVIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO