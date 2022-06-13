ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Memorial AIDS Quilt exhibition in Golden Gate Park wraps up

By Kenny Choi
 4 days ago

National Memorial AIDS Quilt exhibition in Golden Gate Park wraps up 02:12

SAN FRANCISCO – Tens of thousands streamed through Golden Gate Park over the weekend to see the National Memorial AIDS Quilt, which was displayed in San Francisco for the first time in nearly two decades.

Near perfect weather for much of the weekend drew scores to the park, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the quilt's creation.

"So many people couldn't even sew, but learned to sew to make that," said Drew.

Behind each patch, is a story of struggle, loss, and remembrance.

"I had a half a dozen names engraved in the circle of friends and that's just a fraction of the people that I've lost," said Drew.

Drew and his friend Pam came to touch, embrace, and weep not just today, but both days the quilt rolled out on these green fields of Golden Gate, to remember those who lost their lives to AIDS.

"Every single one is a story and there's thousands and thousands of them. So it's incredible. They're incredibly personal that somebody made that," said Drew.

National Memorial AIDS Quilt on display at Golden Gate Park, June 2022. CBS

The weekend display only represents 6% of the massive quilt that still grows, despite remarkable advances in HIV medicine.

On Sunday, some wet weather forced volunteers to roll up the massive quilt a little earlier than planned.

"We helped with folding the quilt and we both thought that that was something that we would never forget," said Janolyn King.

"We saw here the community pitch in immediately and started to roll up the quilt and bundled up to get out of the wet and it was just another testament to the power of what this is all represents," said National AIDS Memorial CEO John Cunningham.

For Drew, saying hello again to the quilt for the second time since its inaugural display at the National Mall in 1987 as a symbol urging the government to respond more swiftly to the AIDS epidemic, isn't easy.

But like so many others, Drew didn't miss this chance to touch a tribute, and honor all lives lost.

"It's really important. The quilt is so healing but it's still very, very present," said Drew.

Funds have been raised to explore the possibility of building a permanent home for the quilt at a center for health and social justice.

The National AIDS Memorial confirms if it happens, it will be built in San Francisco.

Following this weekend's display, the quilt will begin what the National AIDS Memorial is calling a "Justice Tour" for the next two years. The tour, which is starting in Jackson, Mississippi, is putting a spotlight on health inequities in communities across the country.

CBS San Francisco

Find Juneteenth celebrations across the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- This weekend, more Juneteenth celebrations will be held across the Bay Area ahead of the holiday being observed this coming Monday, June 20. Juneteenth is the federal holiday that commemorates when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were notified of their freedom in 1865. President Joe Biden made June 19 a federal holiday in 2021.SAN FRANCISCO Juneteenth Freedom Celebration: June 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fillmore District, San Francisco. This celebration will span eight city blocks and feature community leaders, performances, vendors and fashion. Free. https://juneteenth-sf.orgFreedom...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Volunteers power San Francisco Marin Food Bank in mission to end hunger

SAN FRANCISCO - Thursday, KPIX employees volunteered along with the people of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank as part of Paramount's nation-wide day of service.One of the workers, Vladimir Machado, has packed up fresh food for hungry people for more than a decade and tells KPIX his service is because he was once a hungry kid growing up not far from the food bank. "I remember being a kid not knowing next meal, not knowing where my parents were as they worked three jobs. I remember being the kid going to the church for a free sandwich and a juice box and I remember learning how to survive in this crazy world. That's why I come back to give back. I was once like the people I help." Machado says last year the demand for food was not as severe as it is in 2022, with the need increasing by twenty million more pounds of food given out this year over 2021. We asked why his work, along with KPIX volunteers matters. "We need each other because team work makes the dream work. What's the dream? To stop hunger."
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay scholar uses acting as a tool for self-therapy

OAKLAND -- This week's Students Rising Above scholar knows how devastating it can be when someone you love is struggling with their mental health and the importance of also taking care of yourself.The National Alliance on Mental Health says about 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental health concerns each year. When Danise Kuang wants to be artistic, it's usually not chalk she goes for. But on a recent sunny afternoon, she and her partner drew some fun pictures of the cat they were taking care of during a house-sitting gig in Alameda.The 21-year-old Cal Poly Pomona English Lit major and...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose honors native son Norman Mineta with procession, City Hall tribute

SAN JOSE -- Tributes poured in Wednesday for the late San Jose mayor, U.S. congressman and Cabinet secretary Norman Y. Mineta. His family brought his remains back to San Jose for a final time to lie in repose at San Jose City Hall. Longtime civil rights activist Blanca Alvarado., Mineta's close friend, shared an anecdote of Mineta's legendary modesty, recalled when the former mayor was asked about landing at his namesake airport for the first time."I feel proud and honored. And then I'm reminded by my wife to take out the garbage," Alvarado said of Mineta's reaction."He was the most impactful person...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Retired San Francisco high school teacher helps to feed hungry families

SAN FRANCISCO -- Hunger is an urgent need for families across the Bay Area. Throughout the pandemic, access to available food became a top issue. Now that scarcity has been heightened with inflation driving more people to find food in other ways. Every Monday and Thursday morning, San Francisco native Larry Yee joins the assembly line of a San Francisco-Marin Food Bank pop-up pantry."There is some farmer who went through a lot of trouble to make sure that we could get fresh produce out to people," said Yee while packing a bag. "So this is good stuff."Yee volunteers with the food...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF library opening temporary branch in Mission while other branch renovated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A new temporary branch of the San Francisco Public Library is coming to the Mission District on Saturday, library officials said. The temporary branch is opening in the former Yoga Tree studio on Valencia Street and will offer daily in-person services and access to computers and browsing materials. "San Francisco Public Library is an essential service that supports our all of residents by helping them reach their full potential in all aspects of their lives," Mayor London Breed said. The historic Mission branch, which was built in 1916 through donations by Andrew Carnegie, has been closed since March...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Adult in stable condition after water rescue off San Francisco's Pier 38

SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters in San Francisco were able to rescue a person in distress in the water off of Pier 38 Friday morning. Water rescuers were in the area at 10:25 a.m., according to the fire department's Twitter account. The department is asking the public to avoid the area while the rescue effort is underway. Shortly before 11 a.m., fire officials said the adult was pulled from the water by crews with Fireboat 3. Medics provided treatment and the person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Italian food marketplace Eataly opens Silicon Valley location after long wait

SANTA CLARA – The Italian restaurant and marketplace all-in-one concept, Eataly, opened its newest location on Thursday at the Westfield Valley Fair shopping center after pandemic-related delays with a promise to provide local products tailored for Bay Area customers."I think it's incredible, this is my first experience at Eataly," said Lynette Chen, a San Jose resident who is in law school and a food blogger. "I think the way they described it as the ultimate Italian food experience is pretty much on point."As a South Bay native who spends a lot of time at both Valley Fair and Santana Row,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting at Oakland sports bar leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

OAKLAND -- A 25-year-old man from San Francisco was killed and four others were wounded outside a downtown Oakland sports bar on Thursday night, police said.The shooting occurred at Halftime Sports Bar on 14th Street around 10:30 p.m.The San Francisco man, whose name has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The other wounded individuals were a 21-year-old San Francisco woman, a 58-year-old San Lorenzo man and a 38-year-old Oakland man, all in stable condition. One 33-year-old man is in critical condition, according to authorities.According to police, one person began shooting at a group outside of the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay pushes to install smart meters to battle water waste

SAN JOSE - California has been struggling with water waste for some time. Across the state, new water meters are being implemented to help combat this issue and alleviate the drought season.The results of new laws enacted several years ago and efforts to combat water waste are being seen now, and a push to install more smart water meters is taking shape across the Bay Area.The drought monitor index in mid-June shows the entire Bay Area is in the midst of a severe drought.    Water districts are getting more approvals to replace analog antiquated meters and bring in the new...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vicha Ratanapakdee family, friends rally on 500th day since his killing

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was a shocking death that helped ignite a movement to combat Asian American hate. On the morning of January 28th, 2021 in San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood, Thai immigrant Vicha Ratanapakdee was pushed to the ground, striking his head on a garage door and the sidewalk and ultimately dying from those injuries. On Tuesday, the preliminary hearing began for Antoine Watkins, the man suspected of pushing over and killing Ratanapakdee. Before the hearing, friends and family of Grandpa Vicha say they will continue to beat the drum for justice. For them, justice delayed is justice denied.  "Today has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vandal on camera takes down Pride, U.S. flags at John Swett School District office

RODEO – Officials at a school district in the East Bay expressed outrage after someone vandalized a flagpole flying both the LGBTQ pride and American flags late Monday night.The incident took place sometime after 11 p.m. at the District Office of the John Swett Unified School District in Rodeo. Superintendent Charles Miller told KPIX 5 that he found the flags on the ground when he arrived at district headquarters Tuesday morning."It is with a sad heart that I inform you a hate crime was committed in our District last night," Miller said in a message to the school community.Surveillance video shows...
RODEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rental market returning to pre-pandemic levels but not in all metro areas

SAN FRANCISCO -- All of the major metropolitan areas in the country have seen rent prices jump back to pre-pandemic pricing levels, except for one. If you guessed San Francisco, you guessed right. While still by no means or definition cheap, the cost of rent in San Francisco has still not returned to what it was in March of 2020 with a median one-bedroom rent of $2,995. "We're actually the last place that hasn't fully rebounded. If we look at all of the major metropolitan areas across the country," said Rob Warnock, senior research associate for Apartment List. "Last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin County program offers $2,500 grants to local microbusinesses

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) – The Marin Small Business Development Center announced this week that it's distributing $262,500 in relief funds to 105 microbusinesses in the county that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.The grant program, which is designed to provide relief to the community's hardest-to-reach microbusinesses and entrepreneurs, is being offered by the Marin SBDC in partnership with the county, Dominican University and is funded in part by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, officials said.Microbusinesses with fewer than five full-time employees may apply for the $2,500 grants in person at the Canal Alliance at 91 Larkspur St. in San Rafael on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.For information on materials needed to apply for the grants, visit the MSBDC website.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

California to pay $51 million to settle lawsuits in Yountville veterans home killings

YOUNTVILLE (AP) - California officials have agreed to pay $51 million to settle lawsuits against the state stemming from a shooting at a home for veterans in Northern California where a former patient fatally shot three female mental health workers and then himself.On March 9, 2018, Albert Wong, 36, took hostage three staffers with The Pathway Home, a nonprofit that operated a program at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. The nonprofit treated veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.Wong, a decorated U.S. soldier who spent a year in Afghanistan, had been treated at the program but...
YOUNTVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police prepared for crowd control if Warriors win Game 6

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday said they have a contingency plan in place if Warrior fans get rowdy in the event of a Game 6 victory in Boston.The San Francisco Police Department tweeted a brief message stating that they're prepared and have been working with the team as well as "local, state and federal law enforcement agencies" and other city departments to establish a safety plan. There will be officers stationed inside and outside Chase to make sure things don't get out of hand. Police said they're sending a simple message to Warriors fans: violence will not be tolerated. "We'd like to remind everyone to celebrate respectfully and responsibly," the message read. Police also advised fans against drinking and driving. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Golden State Warriors to hold first victory parade in San Francisco on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Minutes after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in Boston Thursday, the team posted details on the its first victory parade in San Francisco.The team will hold its victory parade on Monday, June 20 in San Francisco on Market Street. It will begin at 11:20 a.m. on the intersection of Market and Main streets, and will end at 6th street around 2 p.m."The Warriors and the City of San Francisco will host a free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans, with the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2022 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff," the team wrote.The team held its previous three championship victory parades in Oakland, where the Warriors called home from 1971 to 2019. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police activity shuts down West Oakland BART, causing systemwide delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART officials say a shooting inside a train at the West Oakland BART caused its closure, which created systemwide delays Wednesday afternoon.BART tweeted about the closure shortly after 3:20 p.m. but did not elaborate on what prompted the police response. At 3:39 p.m.,
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire crews contain 1-acre brush fire near Bon Tempe Lake in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY -- Several fire departments in Marin County worked together to contain a 1-acre vegetation fire near Bon Tempe Lake, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department said Thursday morning. The Marin County Sheriff tweeted about the fire  in the area of Sky Oaks Road in Fairfax shortly before 10 a.m., noting that air resources were on the way to the area as ground fire units with Marin County Fire were still making their way to the scene. Marin County Fire said the so-called Lake Fire was approximately 1/2 to 1 acre in size with a moderate rate of spread....
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bilingual 'Romeo y Juliet' production focuses on love and inclusivity

ORINDA -- The words of Shakespeare have stood the test of time, but imagine hearing these stories told in a new and different way. That's exactly what's happening in Orinda, in Cal Shakes' adaptation of Shakespeare's most well-known love story, Romeo and Juliet. This version is set in the Bay Area in 1848 which back then was known as Alta California. It also features Romeo as a woman, who falls in love with Juliet. Actress Sarita Ocon who stars as Romeo says they are bringing to life a story where no matter how it's told love is love. "Tapping into...
ORINDA, CA
