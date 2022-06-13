ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

National Memorial AIDS Quilt exhibition in Golden Gate Park wraps up

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands streamed through Golden Gate Park over...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Freeway offramps closed in San Francisco as Warriors fans swarm city, Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO -- Caltrans shut down exits off of Interstate Highway 80 in San Francisco following the Golden State Warriors' victory in the NBA Finals Thursday night. Thousands of Warriors fans came to a watch party at Chase Center and more watched the game outside the arena on a big screen at the Thrive City plaza.
CBS News

Teens use CPR, AED to save friend's life after he collapsed at Sonoma Valley High School

SONOMA -- A teenager who collapsed while playing basketball at Sonoma Valley High School was recovering Thursday after his friends helped save his life. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a post on its Facebook page that a sheriff's helicopter crew on routine patrol overheard an emergency call Wednesday evening for a player who collapsed while at the school's athletic complex.
SONOMA, CA
CBS News

San Mateo police sting nets illegal fireworks, drugs, ghost gun; suspect arrested

SAN MATEO -- A police sting operation in San Mateo resulted in the seizure of illegal fireworks, marijuana, psychodelic mushrooms, and a loaded unserialized ghost gun, along with a suspect arrest. San Mateo police announced Wednesday the operation happened on June 11 after the department had earlier received word that...

