National Memorial AIDS Quilt exhibition in Golden Gate Park wraps up

SAN FRANCISCO -- Caltrans shut down exits off of Interstate Highway 80 in San Francisco following the Golden State Warriors' victory in the NBA Finals Thursday night. Thousands of Warriors fans came to a watch party at Chase Center and more watched the game outside the arena on a big screen at the Thrive City plaza.
SONOMA -- A teenager who collapsed while playing basketball at Sonoma Valley High School was recovering Thursday after his friends helped save his life. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a post on its Facebook page that a sheriff's helicopter crew on routine patrol overheard an emergency call Wednesday evening for a player who collapsed while at the school's athletic complex.
SAN MATEO -- A police sting operation in San Mateo resulted in the seizure of illegal fireworks, marijuana, psychodelic mushrooms, and a loaded unserialized ghost gun, along with a suspect arrest. San Mateo police announced Wednesday the operation happened on June 11 after the department had earlier received word that...
SACRAMENTO -- A judge sentenced Vallejo resident Tamara Manuel Thursday to more than three years in prison for stealing the identities of severely disabled persons in order to get federal tax refunds. U.S Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert said in a press statement that Manuel carried...
Comments / 0