As Castro Theatre turns 100, longtime organist looks back at loss and life

By Reed Cowan
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO – Pride month in the Bay Area is an opportunity to celebrate our history as the future brings new challenges.

One person who knows well the painful history that played out in the 1980s in the Castro is David Hegerty, organ director for the iconic Castro Theatre.

The Castro Theatre is celebrating its 100th year this year and work has been underway to get the building beautiful for Pride celebrations.

Inside, at the age of 72, Hegarty told KPIX 5 that life is fleeting. He not only believes it, but he's seen how fleeting it can be after surviving the AIDS crisis, which killed thousands in San Francisco in the early days of the epidemic.

David Hegerty, organist at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco. CBS

"The 80s were a tough time, when so many of our friends got caught up in the AIDS crisis and we've lost so many of them. The younger generation needs to remember what we've been through to reach a deeper meaning of Pride," Hegarty said.

David has played the famous organ at the Castro, a place where LGBTQ people were able to congregate in safety and community during days when protections for LGBTQ people were rare.

Playing a song from the famous play La Cage Aux Folles, David mirrors the lyrics of the song: "What is life but a faded rose, live and love as hard as you can."

