The creepy robot doll in 'Squid Game' will have a boyfriend in Season 2

The creepy robot in "Squid Game" will introduce viewers to her boyfriend, Cheol-su, in Season 2.

Young-hee and Cheol-su are well-known characters from 1970s South Korean textbooks .

News of the robot doll's relationship has sparked a wave of jokingly envious tweets from viewers.

The creepy robot doll in the hit Korean series "Squid Game" is set to introduce viewers to her boyfriend in Season 2, Netflix announced on Sunday.

"A whole new round is coming," wrote Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show's writer and director, in a letter posted on the streamer's Instagram account, in which he teased some details from the show's upcoming season.

For one, audiences will get to meet Cheol-su, the boyfriend of the doll Young-hee, he wrote.

As "Squid Game" actor Jung Ho-yeon said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," both Young-hee and Cheol-su are well-known characters from old South Korean textbooks.

"When we were at school, there were characters. One is a boy, and one is a girl. The boy's name was Cheol-su, and the girl's name was Young-hee," she said on the show.

According to the Koreaboo, the characters were often depicted as best friends in textbooks from the 1970s and 1980s. As Insider previously reported , the actual Young-hee statue can be found guarding the entrance to a horse carriage museum several hours from Seoul.

News of the robot doll's partner has sparked a wave of jokingly envious tweets from fans of the hit series.

"Yall i can't accept the fact that this doll has a boyfriend and i don't," one person tweeted.

"The worst news of the day is hearing this doll has a boyfriend when a human being like me has no girlfriend," another Twitter user said.

In the show's first season, Young-hee was featured prominently in the game "Red Light, Green Light." Her role was to monitor the movements of players, who would be killed if they moved when they were not supposed to.

Hwang's post also stated that Gi-hun, the first season's main character, would be returning in the second season, along with the villainous Front Man. He also hinted that the " the man in the suit with ddakji" — the mysterious figure who tempts other characters in the show into playing a traditional South Korean game for increasingly high stakes — could also make another appearance.

Hwang did not provide a release date for the show's new season in the post. Following its premiere last September , "Squid Game" quickly became Netflix's most-watched original show.